Smart TV LG QNED 4K QNED80 55 polegadas 2024

55QNED80TSA

(2)
Vista frontal do 55QNED80TSA com texto do LG QNED 4K, 2024 e logotipo do webOS Re:New Program na tela

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o local dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as inovações da LG QNED

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen 7 é mostrado com uma luz amarela emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs LG QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra respingos de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI α5 4K Ger7

Sinta a emoção de cada conteúdo com os aprimoramentos da inteligência artificial.

An image of LG's alpha chip with yellow light emanating underneath, and colorful circuit board lines branching off the chip.

O processador inteligente alpha 5 Ger7 otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para uma imersão total.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Personalização com IA

Adapta-se à forma como você assiste TV

Uma imagem de uma LG TV montada em uma parede em uma sala de estar, com um guitarrista mostrado na tela. Gráficos de círculos concêntricos representando ondas sonoras.
AI Acoustic Tuning

O som ideal para seu ambiente

O sistema de som detecta a disposição do ambiente e a posição do ouvinte para criar a melhor configuração de áudio, perfeitamente ajustada à acústica específica do ambiente.
Uma imagem de uma LG TV e uma Soundbar da LG em um espaço de convivência moderno durante a noite. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.
Uma imagem de uma LG TV e uma Soundbar da LG em um espaço de convivência moderno durante o dia. A imagem de uma aurora boreal é exibida com os níveis ideais de brilho.

Brilho com Inteligência Artificial sob qualquer luminosidade

Seja durante o dia ou à noite, as Configurações de Brilho IA detectam a luminosidade em seu ambiente e ajustam automaticamente o brilho da imagem, proporcionando uma visualização nítida e clara.

Som AI Pro

Ouça todos os detalhes do ambiente sonoro

Uma imagem de bolhas e ondas sonoras saindo da tela de uma LG TV e preenchendo o espaço.

Surround virtual 9.1.2

O áudio realista que se espalha pelo seu ambiente

Ouça cada respiração e cada batida enquanto o sistema de som surround virtual 9.1.2 preenche todo o seu ambiente com um espetáculo sonoro de qualidade.

Uma imagem de bolhas e ondas sonoras saindo da tela de uma LG TV e preenchendo o espaço.

Intensificador de Som Dinâmico

Descubra um som impactante

Os aprimoramentos do processador com IA dão ao seu áudio um aumento dinâmico potente.

Uma imagem de uma LG TV mostrando músicos se apresentando, com gráficos de círculos brilhantes ao redor do espaço.

Controle de Som Adaptável

O som que combina com tudo o que você assiste

O Controle de Som Adaptável equilibra o áudio de acordo com o conteúdo em tempo real, proporcionando uma clareza sonora incrível.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**Deve ser ativado no menu do modo de som.
***O som pode variar de acordo com o ambiente em que se escuta.

webOS Re:New Program

Sua TV nova todo ano

Mantenha-se atualizado com os recursos e tecnologias mais recentes com as quatro atualizações garantidas do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.

Uma imagem do logotipo do webOS Re:New Program apresentado sobre um fundo preto com a parte superior de uma esfera azul e roxa na parte inferior.

*O webOS Re:New Program oferece um total de quatro atualizações do webOS ao longo de cinco anos.
**Os cinco anos são baseados no lançamento global do novo produto.
***A primeira atualização do webOS ocorrerá no ano subsequente da versão do webOS.
****Atualizações estão disponíveis para os modelos lançados em 2022, incluindo todas as OLED e QNEDs 8K, e os modelos lançados após 2023, incluindo UHD, NanoCell, QNED e OLED.

webOS 24

Personalize sua experiência com a TV

Uma TV feita para você com os recursos Meu Perfil, Assistente de Imagem Personalizada, Concierge AI e Quick Cards.

Uma imagem mostra a tela inicial do webOS 24 com as categorias Home Office, Jogos, Música, Home Hub e Esportes. A parte inferior da tela mostra recomendações personalizadas em "Principais opções para você".

*Os menus e aplicativos disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país e ser diferentes no lançamento.
**As recomendações de palavras-chave variam de acordo com o aplicativo e horário e são fornecidas apenas em países que oferecem suporte a PNL em seu idioma nativo.
***Aplicável aos modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricados a partir do ano de 2023.
****Um total de quatro upgrades será fornecido no período de cinco anos, e os prazos podem variar dependendo da região ou do país.
*****Imagens de tela simuladas.

Local Dimming

Mergulhe nos detalhes e profundidade incríveis

A tecnologia Local Dimming garante que você veja detalhes refinados e imagens verdadeiramente realistas, controlando a luminosidade por áreas e por toda a tela.

*QNED85 e QNED80 contam com o Local Dimming Pro e Local Dimming Avançado, respectivamente.

Cores QNED

Veja cores brilhantes e exuberantes ganharem vida

Seja hipnotizado por cores incrivelmente ricas e ainda mais vivas do que o mundo ao seu redor.

*QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80 com o recurso Cores QNED
**O volume da gama de cores (WCG) da tela é equivalente ou excede o WCG do espaço de cor DCI-P3, conforme certificado independente pela Intertek.

Interface WOW

Simplicidade ao seu alcance

Acesse a interface WOW na TV LG para controlar a soundbar de forma simples, como modos, perfis e recursos úteis.

Uma imagem do controle remoto apontado para uma LG TV mostrando as configurações de controle da soundbar no lado direito da tela.

*A soundbar pode ser adquirida separadamente, e o Controle de modo da soundbar pode variar de acordo com o modelo.
**O uso do controle remoto da LG TV é limitado a apenas determinados recursos.
***Observe que o serviço pode não estar disponível no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para receber as atualizações.
****TVs compatíveis com a interface WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e QNED80.
*****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85.
******TVs compatíveis com WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 e QNED85.

Mergulhe nas emoções do cinema e nas habilidades de jogo

Modo FILMMAKER

Veja filmes exatamente como os diretores sonharam

Mergulhe na edição mais autêntica. O FILMMAKER MODE proporciona filmes exatamente como o diretor pretendia, com configurações precisas.

Uma imagem de um homem em um estúdio de edição escuro olhando para uma LG TV exibindo o pôr do sol. No canto inferior direito da imagem está o logotipo do FILMMAKER MODE.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.
**O logotipo FILMMAKER MODE é uma marca comercial da UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiência de cinema em casa

Encontre mais maravilha em cada cena que você assiste

Viva a experiência do cinema em casa. O HDR10 Pro oferece a aparência desejada de qualquer filme com cores e contraste precisos.

Uma imagem de uma família sentada no chão de uma sala de estar com pouca luz, ao lado de uma pequena mesa, olhando para cima para uma LG TV montada na parede, mostrando a Terra do espaço.

Gameplay poderosa

Mergulhe na ação com velocidade total

A reprodução imersiva do HGiG permanece suave em alta velocidade com o ALLM, e o eARC garante um som incrível.

Uma imagem da LG TV mostrando um jogo de corrida de carros na linha de chegada, com a placa dizendo "WIN!", enquanto o jogador segura o joystick. Os logotipos ALLM, eARC e HGiG estão posicionados no canto inferior esquerdo.

*As QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 e QNED80 contam com GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC e HgiG.
**VRR é uma especificação certificada do HDMI 2.1.
***HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas das indústrias de jogos e telas de TV que se reúnem para especificar e disponibilizar ao público diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo do consumidor em HDR.
****O suporte para HGiG pode variar conforme o país.

Controles exatamente onde você precisa

Use o Otimizador de Jogos e o Painel de Jogos sem pausar.

Uma imagem de duas cenas de jogos. Uma mostra um jogo FPS com o Painel de jogos aparecendo sobre a tela durante o jogo. A outra tela mostra uma cena sombria e invernal com o menu do Otimizador de Jogos sobreposto à imagem do jogo.

*O Otimizador de Jogos é ativado somente quando o “Otimizador de Jogos" e o “Painel de Jogos" estão ativados.

Tenha acesso aos seus jogos favoritos

Milhares de universos de jogos ao seu alcance. Explore uma biblioteca épica de títulos de jogos na nuvem e jogue-os imediatamente via streaming, sem perder tempo com downloads ou atualizações.

Uma imagem da tela inicial do Boosteroid mostrando "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" e outra imagem da tela inicial do GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do GeForce NOW.
***Pode ser necessária uma assinatura do Boosteroid.

Sustentabilidade

Saiba qual é a visão da LG QNED para o futuro

Escolha o que é melhor para o planeta com embalagens leves e ecológicas e credenciais de sustentabilidade global.

Uma imagem de uma embalagem da LG QNED em um fundo bege com ilustrações de árvores.

*As parcerias disponíveis podem variar de acordo com o país.
**O suporte inferior para todos os modelos QNED e a tampa traseira completa para a QNED85 (65/55/50") são feitos com plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Peso sem base

    14,9

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K QNED

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Edge

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Ampla Gama de Cores

    QNED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 4K Gen7

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1236 x 716 x 29,7

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1236 x 783 x 257

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1360 x 810 x 152

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1074 x 257

  • Peso sem base

    14,9

  • Peso com base

    15,3

  • Peso da embalagem

    19,6

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    8806091955289

ÁUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

  • Saída de Áudio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Sim

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

  • Direção do Som

    Inferior

  • Sistema de Som

    2.0 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (v. 5.1)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3 (suporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 24

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sim (Built-In)

  • Web Browser Completo

    Sim

  • Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

    Sim

  • Controle Smart Magic

    Built-In (Integrado)

  • Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

    Sim (Receptor)

  • App de Controle pelo Smartphone

    Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Voltagem

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energia em stand by

    Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

  • Controle Remoto

    Controle Smart Magic MR24

  • Cabo de Força

    Sim (Destacável)

  • Baterias do Controle Remoto

    Sim (2 unid. AA)

