Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 86" 2024  + Soundbar LG S40T

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 86" 2024  + Soundbar LG S40T

86QNED90T.S40T

Combo Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 86" 2024  + Soundbar LG S40T

Front view with bundle
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal do 86QNED90TSA com texto LG QNED90 MiniLED 4K 2024 e logotipo do Programa WebOS Re:New na tela.

86QNED90TSA

Smart TV 4K LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 de 86 polegadas 2024
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40T

Soundbar LG S40T - 300W RMS, 2.1 Canais, Dolby Digital, Sem fios, Bluetooth 5.3, Entrada Óptica, HDMI, AI Sound Pro

Surpreenda-se com a nova QNED

Cores vivas e nitidez impressionante na majestosa LG QNED. O nosso novo processador e o precision dimming aprimoram os conteúdos para que cada pixel permaneça extremamente nítido.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

Descubra as novas inovações da LG QNED

Duas imagens quadradas são exibidas em uma fileira horizontal. Na primeira imagem à esquerda, o chip do Processador alpha 8 AI 4K é mostrado com uma luz alaranjada emanando de baixo. Na segunda imagem à direita, as TVs QNED89, QNED90 e QNED99 da LG são mostradas em ordem da esquerda para a direita. Cada TV mostra um respingo de cores e as palavras "TV Ultra Grande" são exibidas acima das TVs.

Processador AI alpha 8 4K

A inteligência excepcional da QNED eleva a experiência da TV

Imersão de dentro para fora. Nosso avançado Processador AI alpha 8 4K otimiza automaticamente a qualidade de imagem e som para se sincronizar com você.

*Imagem de tela simulada.

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar contra um fundo preto destacado por um holofote.

A companhia sonora ideal para sua TV LG

Complete a experiência da sua TV LG com o soundbar que complementa perfeitamente o seu ambiente e sua experiência sonora.

Som deslumbrante que te envolve

O LG Remote está apontando para uma TV LG com LG Soundbar embaixo. LG TV está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela. LG Soundbar, LG TV e subwoofer estão em uma sala de estar exibindo imagem na tela enquanto toca uma apresentação musical. Dois ramos de ondas sonoras brancas compostas por gotículas se projetam da barra de som e um subwoofer cria um efeito sonoro na parte inferior. LG Soundbar com três telas de TV diferentes acima. Um mostra um filme, um mostra um concerto e o outro mostra um noticiário. Abaixo da barra de som, existem três ícones para mostrar cada gênero.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

Soundbar LG que completa a sua experiência com TVs LG

WOW Interface

Simplicidade: na ponta dos seus dedos

Acesse o WOW Interface através da sua TV LG para um controle fácil e simples do seu soundbar, como alterar modos de som, perfis e acessar outros recursos úteis.

O controle LG está apontando para uma TV LG com um soundbar LG embaixo. TV LG está mostrando o menu WOW Interface na tela.

*Imagens de tela simuladas.

**O uso do controle remoto LG é limitado apenas a determinados recursos.

***TVs compatíveis com interface WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. As TVs compatíveis com FHD 63 podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento.

****TVs compatíveis com WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. As TVs compatíveis podem variar de acordo com o ano de lançamento. Suporte QNED 80 limitado aos modelos 2022 e 2023.

*****Observe que os serviços podem não estar disponíveis no momento da compra. É necessária uma conexão de rede para atualizações.

******A interface WOW pode variar dependendo do modelo da barra de som.

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED MiniLED

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores Pro

Processador

Processador AI α8 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

Saída de Áudio

40W

Sistema de Som

2.2 Canais

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1925 x 1105 x 46,1

Peso sem base

58,1

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K QNED MiniLED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Iluminação do painel

Mini LED

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

QNED Cores Pro

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α8 4K

Upscaler AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Seleção de Gênero AI

Sim (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo de Imagem

10 modos (Imagem Personalizada, Vivo, Padrão, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Games, Filmmaker Mode, ISF Especialista (Espaço claro, dia), ISF Especialista (Espaço escuro, noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

JOGOS

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

1925 x 1105 x 46,1

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1925 x 1165 x 359

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

2115 x 1215 x 228

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1532 x 359

Peso sem base

58,1

Peso com base

59,1

Peso da embalagem

71,8

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

600 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806091955944

ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Sim

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Som virtual 9.1.2)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim (Nivelamento automático de volume)

WiSA Ready

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

Saída de Áudio

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Sim

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (vide manual)

Direção do Som

Inferior

Sistema de Som

2.2 Canais

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (v. 5.1)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4 (suporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM e Quick Media Switch)

Entrada de RF (Antena/Cabo)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sim (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 24

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Always Ready

Sim

Amazon Alexa

Sim (Built-In)

Web Browser Completo

Sim

Reconhecimento Inteligente de Voz

Sim

Controle Smart Magic

Built-In (Integrado)

Multi View

Sim

Compartilhamento entre Ambiente

Sim (Receptor)

App de Controle pelo Smartphone

Sim (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTAÇÃO

Voltagem

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energia em stand by

Abaixo de 0,5W

ACESSÓRIOS INCLUÍDOS

Controle Remoto

Controle Smart Magic MR24

Cabo de Força

Sim (Anexo)

Baterias do Controle Remoto

Sim (2 unid. AA)

Especificação chave

Número de canais

2.1

Potência de saída

300 W

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299946400

EFEITO SONORO

AI Sound Pro

Sim

Padrão

Sim

Cinema

Sim

Jogo

Sim

CONECTIVIDADE

Saída HDMI

1

Versão Bluetooth

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Sim

óptico

1

COMPATÍVEL COM HDMI

Canal de retorno de áudio (ARC)

Sim

CEC (Simplink)

Sim

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1

Números de alto-falantes

3 EA

Potência de saída

300 W

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

Dolby Digital

Sim

DTS Digital Surround

Sim

AAC

Sim

CONFORTO

Aplicativo remoto - sistema operacional iOS/Android

Sim

Compartilhamento do modo de som da TV

Sim

WOW Interface

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

7,6 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Cabo óptico

Sim

POTÊNCIA

Consumo de energia desligada (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (Principal)

22 W

Consumo de Energia Desligado (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energia (subwoofer)

35 W

