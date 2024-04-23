Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV LG UHD 60'' 4K Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa 60UQ8050PSB

Smart TV LG UHD 60'' 4K Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa 60UQ8050PSB

60UQ8050PSB

Smart TV LG UHD 60'' 4K Bluetooth HDR Inteligência Artificial ThinQ Smart Magic Google Alexa 60UQ8050PSB

(6)
Vista frontal da TV LG UHD com imagem de preenchimento e logotipo do produto sobre si
Una vista panorámica de una puesta de sol y unos glaciares.

Experiência cristalina em 4K

As TVs LG UHD aprimoram sua experiência de visualização. Desfrute de cores vivas e detalhes de tirar o fôlego em 4K real.

La cámara se mueve desde un primer plano de la parte superior del televisor hasta un primer plano del frente del televisor. La pantalla muestra una aurora verde. La cámara se aleja para mostrar una sala de estar muy amplia. La sala de estar es gris en general y se ve un bosque a través de la ventana exterior.

A combinação perfeita para o seu ambiente

A TV LG UHD agora vem com um design mais fino e uma moldura minimalista que complementam o interior da sua casa.

Processador α5 Gen 5 AI

Intensifique sua experiência de visualização

O processador α5 Gen5 AI aprimora a TV LG UHD para proporcionar a você uma experiência imersiva.

Vista da natureza com comparação de qualidade da imagem entre o conteúdo não 4K e o conteúdo convertido em 4K.

Redefina a escala do 4K

Veja conteúdo não 4K em resolução 4K nas grandes telas UHD para desfrutar de clareza e precisão em cada detalhe.

*A qualidade da imagem do conteúdo redimensionado varia de acordo com a resolução da fonte.

Controle de brilho por Inteligência Artificial

Controle de brilho por inteligência artificial que ajusta o nível de brilho à iluminação por toda parte, deixando-o perfeito para qualquer ambiente.

Uma tela com a imagem de uma floresta tem seu brilho ajustado conforme o ambiente.

ThinQ AI

Inteligência além da imaginação

Do controle de voz ao conteúdo personalizado, o ThinQ AI torna a experiência com a TV LG UHD incrivelmente inteligente.

*A disponibilidade pode ser diferente de acordo com a região ou país.

*Os serviços OTT requerem assinaturas separadas.

*Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.

*O Google Assistente não está disponível em certos idiomas e países.

*Apple, o logotipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar por país.

**Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes dependendo da versão.

*O suporte para AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar de acordo com a região.

Inteligência além da imaginação

Comande facilmente usando apenas a voz. O controle inteligente de voz via Google Assistente, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay e outras opções permite controlar sua TV LG UHD com muito mais facilidade e rapidez.

Detalles que muestran logotipos de Apple Airplay y Apple HomeKit en los que ThinQ AI es compatible.

**Todos os direitos reservados. Alguns produtos e funcionalidades podem não estar disponíveis. Imagens ilustrativas. Necessário conexão de internet. Para mais informações, consulte lg.com/br.

 

 

*Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.

*O Google Assistente não está disponível em certos idiomas e países.

*Apple, o logotipo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay e HomeKit são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc., registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*Os menus e aplicativos suportados podem variar por país.

**Os menus exibidos podem ser diferentes dependendo da versão.

*O suporte para AirPlay 2 e HomeKit pode variar de acordo com a região.a mais informações, consulte lg.com/br.

Meu perfil

Desfrute de praticidade fazendo login na sua própria conta e assistindo a conteúdo recomendado especificamente para você.

*Pode haver redução ou limitação de conteúdo dependendo da região e da conectividade de rede.

*É possível criar um número ilimitado de perfis, mas a tela inicial só exibirá até 10 deles.

Alerta Esportivo

Com o alerta esportivo, você não vai mais perder suas partidas favoritas. Receba notificações antes de todos os jogos mais importantes.

*Os esportes e as ligas suportados podem variar por país.

*A disponibilidade pode ser diferente de acordo com a região ou país.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Experiência de cinema na sua casa

Assista em 4K e desfrute de uma experiência de visualização como se estivesse no cinema.

*Sujeito a limitações no uso da tecnologia 4K Ultra HD. Visite http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

Serviços OTT

HDR10 Pro

Com o HDR10 Pro, o nível de brilho é ajustado para melhorar a cor e a nitidez em cada imagem. Impressione-se com aparência realista do conteúdo.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Curta seus filmes favoritos tal como foram filmados e aprecie os elementos de autenticidade pelo ponto de vista do diretor de cinema.

Acesso a seus serviços favoritos.

Conecte-se aos serviços de mídia OTT que você assina para acompanhar seus programas preferidos.

*Necessário assinatura do serviço da Netflix.

*O conteúdo e a disponibilidade dos aplicativos podem variar por país ou região. Necessário assinatura separada para Disney+.

*Apple, o logotipo Apple e Apple TV são marcas comerciais da Apple Inc, registradas nos EUA e em outros países.

*Necessário assinatura da Apple TV+.

*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos os direitos reservados. A marca HBO Max™ é usada sob licença. Necessário assinatura da HBO.

*Amazon, Prime Video e todos os logotipos relacionados são marcas comerciais da Amazon.com, Inc. ou de suas afiliadas. Taxa de assinante Amazon Prime e/ou Prime Video aplicável. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para detalhes.

*O serviço suportado pode diferir por país.

*Alguns produtos e funcionalidades podem não estar disponíveis. Imagens ilustrativas. Necessário conexão de internet. Para mais informações, consulte lg.com/br.

Pantalla que muestra a un personaje con equipo de alta tecnología..

Prepare-se para disputas épicas

Curta aventuras fantásticas usando os recursos de jogos na nuvem, painel e otimizador de jogos e HGiG.

Otimizador de jogos

HGiG

Painel e otimizador de jogos

Tenha em um só lugar todas as configurações para otimizar a jogabilidade. O painel de jogos permite alterar rapidamente as configurações atuais do gênero de jogo.

HGiG

A LG tem parceria com alguns dos maiores nomes da indústria de jogos para você aproveitar os mais recentes games HDR e ficar imerso na aventura.

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.

*Os itens no otimizador de jogos podem variar conforme a série.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas dos segmentos de jogos e telas de TV que se reúne para especificar e disponibilizar diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de monitor LG UHD.

Melhor para o meio ambiente

A embalagem da TV LG UHD foi remodelada com impressão monocromática e caixa reciclável.

*Imagem Ilustrativa.

*Saiba mais em www.lg.com/br

**O conteúdo na caixa pode variar conforme o modelo ou país

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 Ger5 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1.356 x 783 x 57,5

  • Peso sem base

    17,1

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Painel

    4K UHD

  • Resolução

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Iluminação do painel

    Direct

  • Frequência Nativa

    60Hz Nativo

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

  • Processador

    Processador AI α5 Ger5 4K

  • Upscaler AI

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Sim

  • AI Brightness Control

    Sim

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Sim

  • Modo de Imagem

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

JOGOS

  • HGIG Mode

    Sim

  • Otimizador de Jogos

    Sim (Painel de Jogos)

  • ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

    Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

  • Alto Contraste

    Sim

  • Escada de Cinza

    Sim

  • Cores Invertidas

    Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

  • Dimensões sem base (LxAxP)

    1.356 x 783 x 57,5

  • Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

    1.356 x 852 x 269

  • Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

    1.490 x 880 x 172

  • Base da TV (LxAxP)

    1.106 x 269

  • Peso sem base

    17,1

  • Peso com base

    17,4

  • Peso da embalagem

    23,0

  • Suporte Vesa (LxA)

    300 x 300

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de Barras

    7893299918650

ÁUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Sim

  • LG Sound Sync

    Sim

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Sim

  • Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

    Sim

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

  • Retorno de Canal de Áudio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Sim (V5.0)

  • Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Sim

  • SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

    1ea

SMART TV

  • Compatível com Apple Homekit

    Sim

  • Compatível com Apple Airplay2

    Sim

  • Sistema Operacional

    webOS 22

  • Alerta de Esportes

    Sim

  • Configurações Família

    Sim

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Sim

  • Home Dashboard

    Sim

  • Compatível com Câmera USB

    Sim

