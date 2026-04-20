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Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 18k Btu, R32
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Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 18k Btu, R32

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Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 18k Btu, R32

KUMXB181A
Front view of Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 18k Btu, R32 KUMXB181A
Front view of Multi Split, Outdoor Unit, 18k Btu, R32 KUMXB181A

Key Features

  • Extreme cold performance: Rated Heating Operation down to -20°C
  • Compatible with Ducted and Ductless indoor units
  • Ultra quiet operation (down to 49dB)
  • Optional Base Pan Heater
  • Can be paired with up to 2 indoor units
More

High energy efficiency

LG provides efficient and powerful cooling with an advanced compressor and technologies.

Powerful cooling

LG outdoor units are compatible with low-ambient, continuous cooling environments such as data centers.

Silent operation for outdoor unit

The outdoor unit’s low-noise operation creates a more comfortable and quieter atmosphere.

Multiple indoor units

LG outdoor units provide cooling by combining with various indoor units .

Key Feature

  • Extreme cold performance: Rated Heating Operation down to -20°C
  • Compatible with Ducted and Ductless indoor units
  • Ultra quiet operation (down to 49dB)
  • Optional Base Pan Heater
  • Can be paired with up to 2 indoor units
Print

All Spec

CLASSIFICATION

  • Chassis

    U24A

ALLOWABLE MAX. CAPACITY FOR INDIVIUAL INDOOR UNIT

  • Max (kBtu/h)

    15

ALLOWABLE TOTAL CAPACITY OF CONNECTED INDOOR UNIT

  • Max (kBtu/h)

    24

COMBINATION LIMIT

  • Number of Indoor Units (EA)

    2

COMPRESSOR

  • Model x No.

    DKT208MAB x 1

  • Motor Type

    BLCD

  • Oil Charging amount (cc x No.)

    670 x 1

  • Oil Type

    FW68D

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Power Supply Cable(H07RN-F,included earth) (to ODU) (mm² × cores)

    14 AWG x 3

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Min ~ Max (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    8400 ~ 21600 / 10320 ~ 20400

  • Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    2.46 ~ 6.33 / 3.02 ~ 5.98

  • Rated (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    18000 / 17200

  • Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    5.28 / 5.04

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1046 x 713 x 461

EFFICIENCY

  • COP (W/W) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    3.6 / 3.4

  • EER2 (Btu/W) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    13.5 / 12.5

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Max) (A)

    12

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    20

  • Minimum Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    16.1

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (A)

    0.33

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm Gray

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Min ~ Max (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    10080 ~ 25000 / 12000 ~ 24000

  • Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    2.95 ~ 7.33 / 3.52 ~ 7.03

  • Rated (Btu/h) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    22000 / 23000

  • Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    6.45 / 5.86

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    2 x 28 x 14

MAXIMUM HEIGHT DIFFERENCE

  • IDU - IDU(Max) (m)

    7.5 (24.6 ft)

  • IDU - ODU(Max) (m)

    15 (49.2ft)

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate (m³/min x No.)

    538.3 (1766 ft3/min)

  • Type

    Propeller

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Output (W x No.)

    85 x 1

  • Type

    BLDC

PIPE CONNECTING SOCKET

  • Connection Type(Gas)

    Flare

  • Connection Type(Liquid)

    Flare

  • Gas (mm(inch) x No.)

    Φ9.52 (3/8) x 2

  • Liquid (mm(inch) x No.)

    Φ6.35 (1/4) x 2

PIPING LENGTH

  • Each Branch(Rated / Max / Min) (m)

    7.50(24.6ft) / 25(82ft) / 3.0(9.8ft)

  • Total Piping(Max) (m)

    50.0 (164.0 ft)

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    0.472 ~ 2.011 / 0.609 ~ 2.02

  • Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    1.333 / 1.79

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Min ~ Max (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    0.594 ~ 2.423 / 0.837 ~ 2.525

  • Rated (kW) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    1.79 / 1.72

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    208/230 V ~ 60 Hz 1Ph

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    187.2 ~ 253

REFRIGERANT

  • Additional Charging amount(Branch) (g/m)

    20.46(0.22oz/ft)

  • Chargeless-Pipe Length(Branch) (m)

    30.0(98.4ft)

  • Control Type

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    675

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    1.4(3.08lbs)

  • Type

    R32

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    0.945

RUNNING CURRENT(COOLING)

  • Min/Max (A) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    2.1 ~ 9.2 / 2.7~11.0

  • Rated (A) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    6.1 / 6.3

RUNNING CURRENT(HEATING)

  • Rated (A) (Non Ducted / Ducted)

    8.2 / 7.8

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (@ 1.5m height) (dB(A))

    49 / 54

TESTING COMBINATION

  • Testing Combination (Model x No.) (Non ducted / Ducted)

    KNUAB091A x 2EA / KNMKB091A x 2EA

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    46.6

  • Shipping (kg)

    50.6

Catalog

extension : pdf
LG Air-Cooled Inverter Scrool Heat Pump Chiller - Performance Data.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.