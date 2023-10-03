About Cookies on This Site

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

24CN670NK6N

24" All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

front view
Why Desktop Virtualization

Easy and Secure

LG Thin Client offers medical facilities an endpoint that delivers end-user performance and strong data protection. It provides a secure, cost-efficient, and reliable virtual desktop experience that's easy to implement and manage.

24” FHD All-in-One Thin Client for Healthcare

enhanced security icon

Enhanced Security

access anytime, anywhere icon

Access Anytime,

Anywhere

meet the golden time icon

Meet the Golden Time

Improved Collaboration

Improved Collaboration

Connected Healthcare

Connected Healthcare

cost savings icon

Cost Savings

All-in-One Thin Client

Designed for Medical Environment

LG's 24CN670N approved by medical standards* (IEC60601, CE MDD and FDA Class I), ensures its reliability at medical environment. Also its white color body helps to remove substances such as dust and dirt easily and keep it clean. So you can maintain the highest level of cleanliness** and promote patient safety.

The all-in-one thin client designed for medical environment complying with the standards of IEC60601, and CE, and approved by the FDA for the Class I

*IEC 60601: Series of technical standards for safety and essential performance of medical equipments, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission.
*CE marking: The medical device manufacturer's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of all relevant European Medical Device Directives.
*FDA Class I: Class I devices are subject to ‘General Controls’ as are Class II and Class III devices. Class I medical devices have a low to moderate risk to the patient and/or user.
**Recommended cleaning products are Isopropanol 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% NaCl solution. All excluding screen. See user guide for cleaning instructions for more details.

dual-band RFID enabling multiple people to use the device as a personalized thin client being compatible with imprivata® READY
Dual-band RFID

Public but Personalized

With RFID module, multiple people can use the device as a personalized thin client. This is useful for shift work, allowing various staffs to log into the personal virtual desktop on a single device. The RFID module improves security and prevents the leakage of sensitive data by facilitating end-user adjustment options such as controlling who is authorized to log into the thin client.
Full HD IPS Display

More Visible at Wide Angle

LG All-in-One Thin Client with IPS technology delivers visual comfort especially for sharing charts and medical information with others.

24” FHD All-in-One Thin Client IPS wide viewing angle

Quad-core Processor

Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 24CN670N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

24” FHD All-in-One Thin Client Quad-core processor

Processor

Processor

Intel® Quad-core

RAM

RAM

4GB DDR4

Storage

Storage

16GB eMMC

*RAM, and Storage specifications as detailed above apply only to models without Windows operating system, and may differ by model.

Up to 2 Display Support

Multi Display Set-up

LG 24CN670N supports up to two UHD 4K resolution displays. With the high flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

24cn670n enabling to connect up to two uhd 4k resolution displays

*Supporting up to 4K resolution for connected displays via USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort 1.2 out.

24” FHD All-in-One Thin Client fanless design
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design reduces the noise, then helps hospital staffs to focus and concentrate more on their work. By reducing the failure rate caused by fans, LG cloud device has the higher cost efficiency.
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CN670N supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with others and set up the equipment for shift work, leading to user convenience.
Tilt

Tilt

-5° ~ 35°
Swivel

Swivel

0° ~ 355° (±5°)
Pivot

Pivot

Bi-Direction
Height

Height

0 ~ 130mm
24” FHD All-in-One Thin Client ergonomic stand
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2022

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.05

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.2

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

631x515x200

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8x382.9x59.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8x512.9x240

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

60.47

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Curvature

NO

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

3W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Power Consumption (Max.)

70W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25W

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(Out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

