About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” All-in-One Thin Client with Pop-up Webcam and IGEL

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” All-in-One Thin Client with Pop-up Webcam and IGEL

27CN650I-6N

27” All-in-One Thin Client with Pop-up Webcam and IGEL

Front View
With Cloud computing, you can expect Enhanced Security, Access Anytime, Anywhere, Making Operations More Efficient, Improved Collaboration, Business Continuity and Cost Savings.
Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
More Powerful Performance with Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105), RAM (4GB DDR4) and Storage (16GB eMMC).
Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 27CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.
LG monitor offers Wide Viewing Angle 178̊ by IPS.
27" Full HD IPS Display

True Colours at Any Angle

LG Full HD display with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Triple-monitor setup with two 27UL850 monitors.
Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 27CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*27CN650N display supports up to Full HD resolution (1920x1080).

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP Ready 6) HDMI 7) Headphone & Mic Combo 8) USB 2.0
Having online Conference face to face with Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam.
Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.
Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design .
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 27CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.
products view of Swivel, Pivot, Tilt, Height and feature One Click Stand.
Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

You can create the comfort workspace with versatile screen tilt, height, pivot and swivel adjustments. By featuring the one click stand, allows you to save time and reduce a loss of work for multiple Thin clients setup.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2022

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 1.0W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.24W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

707x516x233

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x371.5x61.0

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

622.3x531.7x239.6

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.6

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Curvature

NO

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

3W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

YES

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(Out 1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

NO

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

What people are saying