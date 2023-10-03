About Cookies on This Site

24” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Zero Client with teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset

24CK550Z-BP

24” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Zero Client with teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset

24CK550Z-BP
Efficiency and High-level Security
Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance.
Powerful
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

The 24CK550Z with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and save power consumption. And no data will be found once 24CK550Z is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

True Colours at Any Angle
16:9 Full HD IPS

True Colours at Any Angle

LG All-in-One Client with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Silent and Cost-efficient
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design of the 24CK550Z helps to create a more pleasant office environment by decreasing the noise from the Thin Client as well as decreasing the heat it emits.
A Variety of Interface
Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

(1) Headphone Out
(2) Microphone In
(3) USB 2.0
(4) D-Sub
(5) Gigabit Ethernet
(6) DisplayPort
Better Workplace Ergonomics
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550Z supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members.
INFO

Product name

Cloud Device

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

5.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.25

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.85

Weight with Stand [kg]

6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

626 x 474 x 194

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

553.8 x 512.9 x 240

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

60.47

Color Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Curvature

NO

SOUND

Maxx Audio

NO

Speaker

3W x 2

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Rich Bass

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

NO

HDMI

NO

USB-C

NO

DVI-D

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(Out 1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

YES(1ea)

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Thunderbolt

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Mic In

YES

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Line out

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

HW Calibration

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

NO

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Dolby Vision™

NO

FPS Counter

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

RGB LED Lighting

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

VRR

NO

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

