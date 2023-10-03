We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” FHD (1920x1080) IPS Zero Client with teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset
*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
Cloud Device
-
Year
-
2019
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
5.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)
-
Dual Controller
-
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
NO
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.25
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.85
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
626 x 474 x 194
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
60.47
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Curvature
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
3W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(Out 1ea)
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Mic In
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
Black Stabilizer
-
NO
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
NO
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
NO
-
Color Weakness
-
NO
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
VRR
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)