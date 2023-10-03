About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client TERA2 (V Series Box Type)

Zero Client TERA2 (V Series Box Type)

CBV42-B

Zero Client TERA2 (V Series Box Type)

SYSTEM

Processor

Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

Memory

512MB

Protocol

PCoIP

Networking

10/100/1000 Ethernet

SIGNAL(INPUTS/OUTPUTS)

D-Sub (in)

No

DVI (out)

Yes (DVI-D 1 ea, DVI-I 1 ea)

USB

Yes (2.0, 6 ea) * 4 Back, 2 Front

Mic In

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

Ethernet

Yes (10/100/1000)

POWER

Type

Adapter (19V DC)

Input

100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

Normal On (Typ)

6W

DC Off (Max)

0.5W

UPoE Ready

Yes (via AUPoE Adapter) * AUPoE sold separately

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

CABINET

W x D x H (With Stand)

2.8 x 5.7 x 7.5 (inch)

W x D x H (Without Stand)

7.3 x 5.7 x 1.3 (inch)

Box (WxHxD)

10.5 x 6.2 x 7.9 (inch)

Weight (with Stand)

1.5 lbs.

Box Weight

3 lbs.

VESA

100 x 100/75 x 75 (mm)

CERTIFICATION

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

No

FCC-B, CE

Yes

RoHS

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub Cable

No

OTHERS

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty

TAA Compliant

Yes

