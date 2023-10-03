We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Plasma TV
All Spec
-
Screen Size (Class)
-
42" Class (41.6" Diagonal)
-
Resolution
-
1024 x 768
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
1,500 cd/m2
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
3,000,000:1
-
Color Reproduction (Panel Output)
-
16 Bit
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes (White Wash / Orbiter / Color Wash)
-
600Hz Sub Field Driving
-
Yes (600Hz Sub Field Driving)
-
Life span (hrs)
-
100,000 Hrs (APS Mode/Brighteness 50%/Panel Only)
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
ATSC
-
Yes (ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM 1 Tuner)
-
Dual XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom1, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Colour Temperature Control
-
W50~C50 Expert : 3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)
-
HD Up-Converting
-
Yes
-
Picture Status Mode
-
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
XD Color (Active Color Management)
-
Yes
-
ISFccc (Ready)
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor Mode
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
-
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
Smart Volume Leveler (Auto Volume Leveler)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI (60/30/24p), Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
e-streamer
-
Yes
-
Public Display Mode version
-
2.5
-
AV In
-
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (2) 2D : (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode - SIMPLINK
-
USB 2.0 (Music / Photo / Movie)
-
Yes (1 - Music / Photo)
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In
-
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC only)
-
1 (Control & SVC)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (2) 2D : (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode - SIMPLINK
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
Remote Control In
-
1
-
Wired IR Jack
-
1
-
Regulation
-
EPA 4.1
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V-240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Stand-by
-
< 0.2W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)