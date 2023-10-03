About Cookies on This Site

PANEL

Screen Size (Class)

42" Class (41.6" Diagonal)

Resolution

1024 x 768

Brightness (cd/m2)

1,500 cd/m2

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

3,000,000:1

Color Reproduction (Panel Output)

16 Bit

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes (White Wash / Orbiter / Color Wash)

600Hz Sub Field Driving

Yes (600Hz Sub Field Driving)

Life span (hrs)

100,000 Hrs (APS Mode/Brighteness 50%/Panel Only)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

ATSC

Yes (ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM 1 Tuner)

VIDEO

Dual XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 modes (16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom1, Cinema Zoom 1)

Colour Temperature Control

W50~C50 Expert : 3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

HD Up-Converting

Yes

Picture Status Mode

8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/Cinema/Sports/Game/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

XD Color (Active Color Management)

Yes

ISFccc (Ready)

Yes

Intelligent Sensor Mode

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes / Yes / Yes

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker; 1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Sound Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

Smart Volume Leveler (Auto Volume Leveler)

Yes

FEATURES

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p), Component (60/30/24p), RGB (WXGA)

Key Lock

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

Public Display Mode version

2.5

JACK PACK (SIDE INPUT)

AV In

1

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (2) 2D : (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode - SIMPLINK

USB 2.0 (Music / Photo / Movie)

Yes (1 - Music / Photo)

JACK PACK (REAR INPUT)

RF In

1

AV In

1

RS-232C (Control / SVC only)

1 (Control & SVC)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (2) 2D : (480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode - SIMPLINK

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

Remote Control In

1

Wired IR Jack

1

POWER

Regulation

EPA 4.1

Voltage, Hz

100V-240V, 50/60 Hz

Stand-by

< 0.2W

