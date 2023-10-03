We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60" class Edge LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (60.10" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
60" Class
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge lit
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Panel Brightness (cd/m2l, Typ)
-
350
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1,000,000:1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
176°/176°
-
Response Time(G to G)
-
8
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Life span
-
30,000hrs
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
Yes (ATSC/QAM/VSB)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Tru 4K Upsacaler
-
-
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes, 6 modes ( 16:9, Just scan,Set by program, 4:3,Zoom,Cinema zoom1)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes (Without ARC)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes
-
Lock mode
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Yes, LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Motion eye care
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1 (2.0)
-
USB (2.0)
-
1
-
RF In
-
1
-
AV In
-
1 (Sharing with Component in)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 (2.0)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
1(Sharing with Component Audio)
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
-
1
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω
-
Remote type
-
L-Con
-
Cable
-
Power cord (1.55m, Angle Type)
-
Manual / ESG
-
Simple Manual
-
Voltage, Hz
-
110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Bezel Width(L/R, U, B) - on bezel
-
15.1, 12.7, 17.8
-
Bezel Width(L/R, U, B) - Off bezel
-
14.1, 10.9, 15.3
-
Weight (W/O Stand,kg)
-
24.1
-
Weight (with stand, kg)
-
29.3
-
Weight (Packing)
-
34.9
-
WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)
-
1363x792x57.1
-
WxHxD (with stand, mm)
-
1363x844x294
-
WxHxD (Packing, mm)
-
1484x906x159
-
VESA Compatible
-
300x300
-
UPC Code
-
719192 198081
-
Warranty
-
2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
