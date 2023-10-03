We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" class Edge LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (64.53" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
65” class (64.53” diagonal)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Resolution
-
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Frame Rate
-
T240Hz
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Brightness
-
350cd/m2
-
Response Time
-
8ms
-
Viewing Angle(HxV)
-
178° x 178°
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
1,000,000:1
-
Remote Diagnosis
-
Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes (ARC Not Supported)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes
-
Menu
-
PDM only
-
Lock mode
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W w/8Ω)
-
RJP Interface
-
Yes (RS232C,HDMI)
-
RJP Compatibility
-
Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
USB
-
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes (Stand)
-
Motion eye care
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Analog
-
Yes (NTSC)
-
Digital
-
ATSC/QAM/VSB
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
6 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3, Zoom, Cinema Zoom1)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
RGB In
-
1 (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
External Speaker Out (phone jack)
-
1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω
-
PC Audio Input
-
1(Sharing with Component Audio)
-
RF In
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1
-
AV In
-
1 (Sharing with Component in)
-
USB (2.0)
-
1
-
RS-232C
-
1 (D-Sub 9pin)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width (Left/Right, Upper Bottom)
-
16.1mm, 15.1mm, 21.8mm
-
Bezel Width (Left/Right, Upper Bottom
-
13.6mm, 12.6mm, 19.3mm
-
VESA™ Compatible
-
300mm x 300mm
-
WxHxD (with Stand)
-
57.5”x35.4”x11.6”
-
Weight (with Stand)
-
75.0 lbs
-
WxHxD (w/o stand)
-
57.5”x33.4”x2.3”
-
Weight (without Stand)
-
63.5 lbs
-
Weight
-
75.0 lbs
-
Carton (W x H x D)
-
60.9”x38.2”x6.3”
-
Carton Weight
-
90.4 lbs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Stand-by (Watts)
-
0.5W↓
-
Warranty
-
2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available
-
Manual / ESG
-
Manual
-
Cable
-
Power cord (1.55m, Angle Type)
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
-
EPEAT Silver
-
Yes
-
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19690 2
