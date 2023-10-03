About Cookies on This Site

65" class Edge LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (64.53" diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" class Edge LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (64.53" diagonal)

65LX341C

65" class Edge LED Commercial Lite Integrated HDTV (64.53" diagonal)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Size

65” class (64.53” diagonal)

Backlight Type

Edge

Resolution

1920x1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate

T240Hz

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Brightness

350cd/m2

Response Time

8ms

Viewing Angle(HxV)

178° x 178°

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

FEATURES

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (Self Diagnosis(USB))

HDMI-CEC

Yes (ARC Not Supported)

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Menu

PDM only

Lock mode

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W w/8Ω)

RJP Interface

Yes (RS232C,HDMI)

RJP Compatibility

Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Auto Play back

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC,HEAAC, CDDA, LPCM

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Multi IR Code

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes (Stand)

Motion eye care

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

ATSC/QAM/VSB

VIDEO

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 modes (16:9, Just Scan, Set by Program, 4:3, Zoom, Cinema Zoom1)

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Clear Voice

Yes

Sound mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Speaker System

2.0 ch

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

INTERFACE

RGB In

1 (D-sub 15pin) - PC

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

External Speaker Out (phone jack)

1 (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type (GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω

PC Audio Input

1(Sharing with Component Audio)

RF In

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI/HDCP Input

1

AV In

1 (Sharing with Component in)

USB (2.0)

1

RS-232C

1 (D-Sub 9pin)

CABINET

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width (Left/Right, Upper Bottom)

16.1mm, 15.1mm, 21.8mm

Bezel Width (Left/Right, Upper Bottom

13.6mm, 12.6mm, 19.3mm

VESA™ Compatible

300mm x 300mm

WxHxD (with Stand)

57.5”x35.4”x11.6”

Weight (with Stand)

75.0 lbs

WxHxD (w/o stand)

57.5”x33.4”x2.3”

Weight (without Stand)

63.5 lbs

Weight

75.0 lbs

Carton (W x H x D)

60.9”x38.2”x6.3”

Carton Weight

90.4 lbs

SPECIAL FEATURES

POWER

Voltage, Hz

100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz

Stand-by (Watts)

0.5W↓

WARRANTY

Warranty

2-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available

ACCESSORIES

Manual / ESG

Manual

Cable

Power cord (1.55m, Angle Type)

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

CERTIFICATION

Safety

UL

EPEAT Silver

Yes

EMC

FCC

OTHER

UPC

7 19192 19690 2

What people are saying