40" Class (39.5" diagonal) Single Tuner with Integrated Pro:Idiom®

Specs

Reviews

Support

40LX570H

PANEL

Panel Size

40" Class (39.5" diagonal)

Backlight Type

LED-L

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Frame Rate

60Hz

Brightness (cd/m2)

225

Viewing Angle (HxV)

176° x 176°

Contrast Ratio Static (Typ)

4000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

1,000,000:1

Response Time

9.5ms

Life Span

30,000 Hrs

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (NTSC)

Digital

Yes (ATSC)

INTERFACE(SIDE)

HDMI In

2

USB (2.0)

1

INTERFACE(REAR)

RF In

1

AV In

1

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1

PC Audio Input

1 (Sharing with AV In)

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1(SVC, 3.5mm phone jack)

LAN Port

1

RJ45(RJP interface)

1

TV link Configuration(phone jack type)

1

PTC Configuration (phone jack type)

1(Sharing with RS232C)

MPI Jack (RJ-12)

1

CABINET

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) on (mm)

15.5, 12.8, 16.3

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B) off (mm)

14.5, 11.8, 15.3

Weight (W/O Stand, kg)

7.5

Weight (with stand) (kg)

10.4

Weight (Packing)

12.3

Swivel

±20 (Optional ±45/90)

WxHxD (w/o stand, mm)

911x528x55.3

WxHxD (with Stand)

911x576.3x282.4

WxHxD (Packing, mm)

1070x610x162

VESA Compatible

200mmx200mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Auto Configuration

Yes (EzManager)

HDMI-CEC

Yes (Without ARC)

HTNG-CEC

Yes

Remote Diagnosis

Yes (Self Diagnosis(RF/USB))

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Commercial Grade Stand

Yes (65 except)

Lock Mode

Yes

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

Multicast/Unicast ready

Yes (P:C Server)

Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel

Yes

RF(1/2Tuner)

Yes (1 Tuner)

Pro:Centric Application

Yes (PCA 3.0)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

GEM / Flash

Pro:Centric

Yes (V)

Pro:Idiom

Yes

SI Compatible (TVLink Protocol)

Yes (MPI protocol)

RJP Compatibility

LG,Teleadapt (RJ45, HDMI CEC), G-Link(HDMI-CEC)

Kensington Lock

Yes (32/40/43/49/55/65 : Stand)

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable/Fixed/Line Out, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

USB

Yes (USB 2.0)

USB Cloning

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Divx HD

Picture

JPEG

Instant ON

Yes

One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map

Yes(LCM)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes (65 except)

IR Out

Yes (MPI Jack)

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

VIDEO

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes (5 Modes: 16:9, Just scan, Set by program, 4:3, Zoom)

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con

Cable

Power cable(1.8M,Angle Type)

Manual / ESG

Simple Manual

POWER

Voltage, Hz

110 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Stand-by

0.5W↓

REQUIRED LISTINGS(CERTIFIACTION)

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

WARRANTY

Warranty

2 Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192 197954

