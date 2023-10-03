About Cookies on This Site

26" class (26.0" measured diagonally) Hospital Grade LCD Widescreen HDTV with HD-PPV Capability

26LQ630H

LCD SPECIFICATION

Screen Size

26”

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

50,000:1

Frame Rate

60Hz

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Native Display Resolution

1366 x 768

Response Time (typ.)

6ms

UPC CODE

22LQ630H

7 19192 90380 7

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, NOM

Lead Free

Yes

ENERGY STAR 5.3

Yes

CEC Compliant

Yes

Mercury Free

Yes

USB 2.0

Media Host

JPG/MP3/DivX

System Upgrade

Yes

Back Up

Yes

OPTIONAL REMOTES

Patient Remote

124-213-08 (Bed 1/Bed 2)

Clone Programmer

TLL-1100A

Installer Remote

124-213-07 (Bed 1/Bed 2, TV menu & navigation buttons)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

ATSC/Clear QAM

Yes

Analog (NTSC)

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

VIDEO

Just Scan 0% over scan

Yes

Picture Status Mode

5 modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game)

XD Engine

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom)

DTV Signal Strength Indicator

Yes

Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

Yes

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (101 steps W50(warm)~C50(cool))

AUDIO

Clear Voice II

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Internal TV Speaker on/off

Yes

Invisible Speaker (Bottom)

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Audio Output Power

5W + 5W

CHANNEL

Auto Programming

Yes

Program Add/Del

Yes

Channel Labels

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Sleep Timer/On/Off Timer

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)

Yes

Clock

Yes

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Function Menu

Yes

Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)

Yes

Pro:Centric Single Tuner

Yes (Java/Flash)

Pro:Idiom (Integrated)

Yes

TVLink Commercial

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

b-LAN

Yes

Commercial Installation Menu

Yes

Bed 1/Bed 2

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

6 foot Hospital Grade Power Cord

Yes

Cabinet Color

Matte Black

Cable Management

Yes

Cloning Capable (USB or TLL-1100A)

Yes

Flame Retardant Cabinet Material

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)

Yes (Quick Guide Only)

Pillow Speaker Codes (Zenith, Philips, RCA)

Yes

Power Indicator

Yes

Remote Control

Not Included (Optional)

Soft Touch Keys

Yes

Stand

Not Included

VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)

100mm x 100mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

29.2" x 19.5" x 5.8"

TV without stand weight

12.1 Ibs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

25.9” x 16.8” x 2.3”

Shipping weight

16.1 Ibs

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

AV In (Gender Cable Incl.)

1 (side) 3.5mm Jack

External Speaker Out

1 (rear) 3.5mm, Mono, 1W, Fixed

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (side)

MPI Jack (RJ-12)

1 (rear) Game Port/MPI

PC Audio Input

1 (side) 3.5mm Jack

PTC/CPU Service Only

2 (rear) 3.5mm Jacks

Pillow Speaker Jack (6-Pin)

1 (rear)

RF In

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-Sub 15pin) - PC

1 (side)

USB 2.0

1 (bottom)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Input Labeling

Yes

Parental Control

Yes

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

Subtitle (Caption)

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)

POWER

Power Consumption

Max 60W Typical 35W

Dynamic Power Saving

Yes

Voltage, Hz

120V, 50/60HZ

Stand-by Mode

Under 1W

