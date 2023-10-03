We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT340C Series
Real-Time Remote Monitoring
In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.
Power & Network in One Line
All Spec
-
Category
-
Commercial lite
-
Control / Control Plus
-
YES
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
200 x 200mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
48.3W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
34.3W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
Remote type
-
L-Con
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM / VSB
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
240 nit
-
Resolution
-
HD (1,366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
-
32
-
AV In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
YES
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
YES
-
PC Audio Input
-
YES
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
812 x 510 x 142mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 441 x 84mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
739 x 472 x 168mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
6.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.85kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
4.9kg
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
YES (USB Auto playback+)
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Front Color
-
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
LJ61
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
10W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)