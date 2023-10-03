About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LT340C Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LT340C Series

32LT340C9UB

LT340C Series

Essential Commercial TV with Multiple Use

LG Commercial Lite TVs are specially designed for hospitality and business. Your guests and customers will welcome the LT340C's user-friendly interfaces and superb image and video quality
VALUE-ADDED SOFTWARE SOLUTION

SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control is a basic control software. Up to 100 displays are controlled by one account with a single server. Essential factors such as power, volume, scheduling can be remotely adjusted, with firmware updates supported.
SIMPLE CONTENT MANAGEMENT

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.

EASIER MAINTENANCE

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-timeremote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP(Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network in One Line

WOL(Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.
BETTER USABILITY

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

This LG TV has Crestron Connected Certification, a function that is dedicated to meeting room and that meets the growing need in corporate meeting space market.
BETTER USABILITY

DPM (Display Power Management)

From now on, you can configure the DPM(Display Power Management) function by setting the function to on. When there is no signal, the TVs enters to DPM mode to manage power efficiently
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your Commercial TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on/off according to work schedule
VALUE ADDED FEATURES

External speaker out

Enhance the entertainment experience by adding an additional speaker. Guests listen to and control the TV audio from anywhere in the business areas, including restrooms.
Print

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

Control / Control Plus

YES

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

48.3W

Power Consumption(Typ)

34.3W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM / VSB

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

PC Audio Input

YES

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

812 x 510 x 142mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 472 x 168mm

Weight in Shipping

6.1kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Weight with Stand

4.9kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Time scheduler

YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Lock mode

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback+)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

LJ61

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

What people are saying