47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

47LT560E

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

All Spec

LCD SPECIFICATION

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Screen Size

47”

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

Life span

30,000hrs

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Frame Rate

60Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

Analog (NTSC)

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Clear Voice II

Yes

Audio Output Power

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Infinite Sound

Yes

USB 2.0

File Type

JPG/MP3/DivX

System Upgrade

Yes

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Multi IR Code

Yes

PIP

LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner)

RJP Compatiblity

Yes (RJ45, HDMI)

SIMPLINK™

Yes

Security Screw Hole

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

TV Link Tuner

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)

Video Mute

Yes

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

WiFi

Yes

1080p Source Input Component

60p/50p

1080p Source Input HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component

60p/50p/30p/24p

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Anti-theft System

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 Ω)

Hotel Mode

Yes

IR Out

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EZ-SIGN

HD Divx Play

Yes

Smart Scheduling (Real Time)

Yes

Wireless Update

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

AV In

1 (rear)

USB 2.0

1 (side), 1 (rear)

RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)

1 (rear)

RJP (RJ45)

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC

1 (rear)

RF In

1 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (rear)

HDMI/HDCP Input

2 (rear)

HDMI In

1 (side)

External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

1 (rear)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)

Yes

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Optional Accessory

124-213-10 remote

Remote Control

Yes

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+90°/-90°

POWER

Power Consumption

110W

Stand-by Mode (Max)

Under 1W

Voltage, Hz

100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, NOM

Mercury Free

Yes

ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified

Yes

Lead Free

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Weight

with Stand 38.1 without Stand 48.3

TV without stand (WxHxD)

43.3" x 28.4" x 2.2" (47”)

TV with stand (WxHxD)

43.3" x 26.2" x 10.7"(47”)

Shipping Weight

68.6 lbs (47”)

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

51.7" x 31.0" x 5.7" (47”)

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

32LT560E

7 19192 90393 7

37LT560E

7 19192 90394 4

UPC CODE

47LT560E

7 19192 90396 8

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

AN-WF100

7 19192 57883 8

AN-WF100C

7 19192 58761 8

