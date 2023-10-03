We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV
All Spec
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Screen Size
-
47”
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Life span
-
30,000hrs
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
Analog (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Audio Output Power
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Infinite Sound
-
Yes
-
File Type
-
JPG/MP3/DivX
-
System Upgrade
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
LG, Teleadapt, Guestlink
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
RJP Compatiblity
-
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
SIMPLINK™
-
Yes
-
Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
TV Link Tuner
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes (MP3, Jpeg, HD DivX)
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
1080p Source Input Component
-
60p/50p
-
1080p Source Input HDMI 60p/50p/30p/24p Component
-
60p/50p/30p/24p
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Anti-theft System
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Variable, 3.5mm, Stereo, 1W with 8 Ω)
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
IR Out
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
HD Divx Play
-
Yes
-
Smart Scheduling (Real Time)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Update
-
Yes
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
-
USB 2.0
-
1 (side), 1 (rear)
-
RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)
-
1 (rear)
-
RJP (RJ45)
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC
-
1 (rear)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
2 (rear)
-
HDMI In
-
1 (side)
-
External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 (rear)
-
VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)
-
Yes
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Optional Accessory
-
124-213-10 remote
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+90°/-90°
-
Power Consumption
-
110W
-
Stand-by Mode (Max)
-
Under 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
Mercury Free
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified
-
Yes
-
Lead Free
-
Yes
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 38.1 without Stand 48.3
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
43.3" x 28.4" x 2.2" (47”)
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
43.3" x 26.2" x 10.7"(47”)
-
Shipping Weight
-
68.6 lbs (47”)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
51.7" x 31.0" x 5.7" (47”)
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
32LT560E
-
7 19192 90393 7
-
37LT560E
-
7 19192 90394 4
-
47LT560E
-
7 19192 90396 8
-
AN-WF100
-
7 19192 57883 8
-
AN-WF100C
-
7 19192 58761 8
