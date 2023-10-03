We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55” IPS UHD Multi Touch Screen Digital Display with webOS 4.1 Smart Signage Platform, Anti-shatter Glass, Conformal Coating & Embedded Group Manager
Engage your Audience
Engage your Audience
High Touch Performance
Excellent Picture Quality
Beautiful Colour, Wide View
Product Reliability
Easy Content Management
High Compatibility
All Spec
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 33.5/33.4/33.4/38mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1410 x 880 x 207mm
Handle
NO
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1276.4 x 751.9 x 44.9mm
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
Packed Weight
39.8Kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300mm
Weight (Head)
34.5Kg
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
Basic
Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, HDMI Cable 3m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C cable(Phone jack), IR Receiver, Magnet Sheet(3ea)
Optional
Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), SP-5200
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
ePEAT(US only)
NO
ERP / Energy Star
YES / YES
Safety
CB / NRTL
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
OPS Power Built-in
NO
OPS Type compatible
YES (Piggyback)
Accuracy (Typ.)
2.0mm
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø6mm ↑
Interface
USB2.0
Multi Touch Point
Max. 40 Points
Operating System Support
Windows 8.1/10, Linux (Kernel v3.0 above)
Protection Glass Thickness
3.2mm (Anti-Glare)
Protection Glass Transmission
0.83
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
100ms ↓
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 495 BTU/Hr(Max.)
DPM
0.5W
Max.
145W
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
74W
Typ.
105W
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Edge
Brightness
350nit (Typ., with Glass)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
Dynamic CR
500,000:1
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
IPS
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
55
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
Transparency
N/A
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Audio In
NO
Audio Out
YES
Daisy Chain
Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP
DP In
YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)
DP Out
YES
DVI-D In
NO
External Speaker Out
YES
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
2.2/1.4
HDMI Out
NO
IR In
YES
IR Out
NO
RGB In
NO
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
RJ45(LAN) Out
NO
RS232C In
YES
RS232C Out
YES
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
Direct Sunlight
N/A
IP Rating
N/A
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
Power Protection
N/A
Smart Calibration
N/A
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
Connected Care
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
Promota
NO
SuperSign Cloud
NO
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
NO
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
BLU Sensor
NO
Current Sensor
NO
FAN (Built-in)
NO
Humidity Sensor
NO
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Local Key Operation
YES
Pixel Sensor
NO
Power Indicator
NO
Proximity Sensor
NO
Temperature Sensor
YES
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
Auto Set ID
YES
Backlight Sync
NO
Beacon
NO
Booting Logo Image
YES
Brightness Compensation
NO
Cisco Certification
YES
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Fail over
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Group Manager
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
ISM Method
YES
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Network Ready
NO
No Signal Image
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.1
PBP
YES (4PBP)
PIP
YES
Play via URL
YES
PM mode
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Scan Inversion
NO
Screen Rotation
YES
Screen Share
NO
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SNMP
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Wake on LAN
YES
webRTC
YES
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
