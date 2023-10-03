About Cookies on This Site

55" IPS UHD Multi Touch Screen Digital Display with webOS 4.1 Smart Signage Platform, Anti-shatter Glass, Conformal Coating & Embedded Group Manager

55” IPS UHD Multi Touch Screen Digital Display with webOS 4.1 Smart Signage Platform, Anti-shatter Glass, Conformal Coating & Embedded Group Manager

55TC3CG-H

55” IPS UHD Multi Touch Screen Digital Display with webOS 4.1 Smart Signage Platform, Anti-shatter Glass, Conformal Coating & Embedded Group Manager

55” IPS UHD Multi Touch Screen Digital Display with webOS 4.1 Smart Signage Platform, Anti-shatter Glass, Conformal Coating & Embedded Group Manager

Engage your Audience

The 55TC3CG-H offers high touch performance and great colour with vivid details that can seen at virtually any angle.

Engage your Audience

*Image for illustration purposes only.

High Touch Performance

Precise Touch Response

Precise Touch Response

The screen accurately recognizes extremely small touch points and instantly shows a response. This means that SIs can compose GUI icons in a variety of sizes on the 55TC3CG-H and users can fully enjoy their touch experience with no lagging.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

Multi Touch with No Dead Zones

Multi Touch with No Dead Zones

Capable of recognizing up to 40 point-touches at once, the screen provides multiple users a smooth and natural sense of touch. Unlike infrared touch screens, the 55TC3CG-H accurately detects touch points even at the corners or edges of the display. This allows a variety of touch-based customer services to be provided throughout the entire screen.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

Excellent Picture Quality

Beautiful Colour, Wide View

LG IPS panel features a wide viewing angle to deliver clear content regardless of where meeting participants are seated.

Vivid Details with Ultra HD

Ultra High Definition resolution allows users to view details even when zooming in on the display, with four times higher definition than Full HD.

Product Reliability

Fewer Scratches

Fewer Scratches & Shatter Proof

Touch screens in public spaces can be scratched in heavy use or even abuse situations. The 55TC3CG-H has an advanced tempered screen coating to minimize scratches. In addition, its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize harm to the user, even in the event the product being subject to abuse.
Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

The product can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. Conformal coating on the circuit board virtually eliminates such circumstances by protecting it against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

Easy Content Management

Embedded Group Manager

Embedded Group Manager

The embedded content management system allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signage via remote control, without need for a separate PC. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

Multi Screen Mode

Multi Screen Mode

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) enables up to two divided split screens in landscape or portrait display format enabling users to more flexibly allocate space for each content source.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

High Compatibility

Various Sensor Applications

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. With webOS smart signage, there’s no need to purchase additional software or media players.
OPS Player Connectivity

OPS Player Connectivity

The 55TC3CG-H provides an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) Kit to connect a third-party OPS player. Users have the flexibility to choose any media player as long as it complies with the OPS.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 33.5/33.4/33.4/38mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1410 x 880 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1276.4 x 751.9 x 44.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

39.8Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300mm

Weight (Head)

34.5Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 1.55m, USB Cable(Type A-Type B) 1.8m, HDMI Cable 3m, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C cable(Phone jack), IR Receiver, Magnet Sheet(3ea)

Optional

Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), SP-5200

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

2.0mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø6mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 40 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 8.1/10, Linux (Kernel v3.0 above)

Protection Glass Thickness

3.2mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.83

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

100ms ↓

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 495 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

145W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

74W

Typ.

105W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

350nit (Typ., with Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

YES (4PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

