Digital Media Player - Internal
All Spec
Operating System
Microsoft®Windows® Embedded Standard (XP)
CPU
Intel®Celeron® P4500 Processor Cache-L1/L2/L3 32K/256K/2M, 1.86 GHz
Chip Set
Mobile Intel®QM57 Express chipset
System memory
DDR3 1066 2GB (2,048MB) SODIMM type
Storage
32 GB
LAN
Intel® 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000 Mbps) Ethernet PHY
Weight
0.5 Ibs. (only Set)
Resolution
Maximum - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, Recommended - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
Power
Rated Voltage AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.2A
Power Consumption (Off)
Under 1W(without WOL)
Power Consumption (Max)
Under 50W(without Peripheral Device)
Operating Conditions
Operating Temperature -10ºC to 40ºC Operating Humidity 10% to 80% Storage Temperature -20ºC to 60ºC Storage Humidity 5% to 95%
Applicable Software
Elite-s / Elite-w / Elite-w lite
Applicable Models
32VS10, 42VS10, 47VS10
Limited Warranty
3 Year (Parts/Labor)
NC1100-DAQA.AUS
7.19192189348E11
NC1100-DAQB.AUS
719192190146 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)
NC2100-DAQA.AUS
7.19192587663E11
NC2100-DAQB.AUS
719192189515 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)
