About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Digital Media Player - Internal

Specs

Reviews

Support

Enquire To Buy

Digital Media Player - Internal

NC2100

Digital Media Player - Internal

Print

All Spec

MEDIA PLAYER

Operating System

Microsoft®Windows® Embedded Standard (XP)

CPU

Intel®Celeron® P4500 Processor Cache-L1/L2/L3 32K/256K/2M, 1.86 GHz

Chip Set

Mobile Intel®QM57 Express chipset

System memory

DDR3 1066 2GB (2,048MB) SODIMM type

Storage

32 GB

LAN

Intel® 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000 Mbps) Ethernet PHY

Weight

0.5 Ibs. (only Set)

OPERATIONAL SPECIFICATION

Resolution

Maximum - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, Recommended - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

Power

Rated Voltage AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.2A

Power Consumption (Off)

Under 1W(without WOL)

Power Consumption (Max)

Under 50W(without Peripheral Device)

Operating Conditions

Operating Temperature -10ºC to 40ºC Operating Humidity 10% to 80% Storage Temperature -20ºC to 60ºC Storage Humidity 5% to 95%

Applicable Software

Elite-s / Elite-w / Elite-w lite

Applicable Models

32VS10, 42VS10, 47VS10

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Year (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODES

NC1100-DAQA.AUS

7.19192189348E11

NC1100-DAQB.AUS

719192190146 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)

NC2100-DAQA.AUS

7.19192587663E11

NC2100-DAQB.AUS

719192189515 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)

What people are saying