UHD Large Screen Signage Display
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.
*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W)
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5K is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5K 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
*In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.
*Network based control
SuperSign Solutions
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
110"
-
Panel Technology
-
ADS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Colour Gamut
-
DCI-P3 88%↑
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
8bit + FRC, 1.07Billion colours
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
1%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
No / Yes
-
HDMI IN
-
O(3) HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
DP IN
-
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
DVI-D IN
-
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
Audio IN
-
Yes (1)
-
RS232C IN
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) IN
-
Yes (1)
-
IR IN
-
Yes (1)
-
USB IN
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out
-
Yes (1)
-
RS232C Out
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
-
Yes (Input HDMI, DP, DVI / Output HDMI)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel: 17mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
78Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
105Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2198 x 1253 x 79.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2455 x 1458 x 288mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
1500 x 600
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator
-
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
Yes (10W X 2)
-
OS ver.
-
webOS6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
Group Manager
-
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
-
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (4)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (4)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
Cisco Certi.
-
Yes
-
Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
PM mode
-
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
Network Ready
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
440W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
570W
-
Power Consumption (British Thermal Unit)
-
1501 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1945 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving, ~70%)
-
308W
-
Power Consumption (DPM)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Power Off)
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE / KC
-
ErP
-
Yes (NewErP)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
-
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
Yes
-
Promota
-
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Connected Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic, Polski
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
