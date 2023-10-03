About Cookies on This Site

Full HD Standard Signage

32SM5J-B

Front view with infill image

LG webOS Standard Signage

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

High-Performance with webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC and web engine, is available on SM5J for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide additional solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager page and the content displayed on the signage are the same. It indicates that the SM5J series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the SM5J series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

* The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.
** Control Manager is optimized for Google Chrome 56 version and above.

There is SM5J installed in the meeting room with one of AV control system, which helps users control AV of the SM5J series.

Compatible with AV Control System

The SM5J series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the SM5J series installed in a different place.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner

* Promota can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

Smart Signage Platform

Coupons or sales promotions can be offered via Bluetooth. Also, the content of the Signage, installed on the wall of the store, has the same one of the mobile device, a person is holding, by the Content Mirroring function via the WiFi network. The SM5J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

Real-Time Promotion

 

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

 

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

 

The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Print

All Spec

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

810 x 510 x 132mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

Packed Weight

7.4Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200mm

Weight (Head)

5.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

6.5Kg

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-322T)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

NO / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

75W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

38.5W

Typ.

55W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

400nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

10ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

32

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

