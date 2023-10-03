About Cookies on This Site

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

49VL5PJ-A

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

(1)

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Daisy Chain Capability

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VL5PJ installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

The ultra narrow bezel provides immersive images continuously.

Ultra Narrow Bezel

The 3.5mm ultra narrow bezel size creates immersive and seamless viewing experiences on assembled video wall screens.
VL5PJ can adjust the color temperature from 3,200K to 13,000K in units of 100K.

Easy colour Adjustment

Depending on the content, the colour temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

 

VL5PJ consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5PJ includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VL5PJ can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1198 x 756 x 247mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

21.9Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

17.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

120W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

70W

Typ.

110W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

YES

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

YES

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

YES

