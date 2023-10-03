About Cookies on This Site

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VM5J-H

55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

55VM5J-H

Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation

A big video wall is installed on the wall of the car showroom and the car advertisement is on the screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel

The ultra slim bezel, with its 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), drastically reduces bezel interference and delivers immersive and seamless content on assembled video wall screens.

A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.

* The 1.74mm BtoB (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel) have been verified by Nemko, a global institution that tests and certifies electrical equipment.

Image Gap Reduction

The VM5J-H includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

VM5J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
** The image shown above are for illustration purposes only.

A woman looks up the screen installed upstairs, and the color is vividly displayed without any distortion.

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level. Wide half luminance angle (40˚) enables effective picture quality for video walls. The viewing angle of the VM5J-H is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen without any color distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Wider Viewing Angle

Wider Viewing Angle

LG IPS panel technology enables stable and smooth control of liquid crystals, and allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Therefore, the VM5J-H captivates the attention of more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

 

Easy Color Adjustment2

Easy colour Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

Simple White Balance Adjustment2

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VM5J-H allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

 

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High Performance and Great Scalability

Thanks to its built-in SoC and webOS smart signage platform, the VM5J-H can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. As webOS supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers SDK (Software Development Kit), it is even easier for SIs to build and optimize their web apps.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below.
(https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming is also available, providing the flexibility to organize and diversify content free from capacity limits.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast.

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.

Intuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
The menu screen consists of both Landscape and Portrait options.

Dedicated GUI for Portrait Orientation

The conventional GUI (Graphic User Interface) was designed based on landscape-oriented consumer TV usage, so OSD (On Screen Display) wasn’t well-suited for screens in portrait mode. The OSD of the VM5J-H, however, consists of a long range menu with bigger font sizes and a 9:16 ratio, creating a comfortable and efficient business environment.

Conformal Coating

Video wall in various places can't avoid exposure to environments with dust, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting video wall from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The VM5J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (Signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

EMC Class B Certified

The VM5J-H is certified as EMC Class B, which requires electronic equipment made for use in residential environments as well as commercial, industrial, or business environments. Therefore, it is suitable for up-close uses such as corporate meeting rooms, board rooms, etc.

The VM5J-H, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* LG ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Daisy Chain Capability

A LAN daisy chain allows you to control and monitor video walls and even update their firmwares at once. Also, through UHD daisy chain using HDMI and DisplayPort, you can easily set up a UHD video wall without the need of DisplayPort MST.

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.

Print

All Spec

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1393 x 955 x 303mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

28.0Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

18.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

YES (Piggyback)

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

90W

Typ.

160W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

DP In

YES (HDCP 2.2)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

YES

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

YES

