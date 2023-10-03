We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
Artistic Immersion, Overwhelming Captivation
A big video wall is installed on the wall of the car showroom and the car advertisement is on the screen.
Seamless Large Screens with Extreme-Narrow Bezel
A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.
Image Gap Reduction
VM5J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.
Conformal Coating
The VM5J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
EMC Class B Certified
The VM5J-H, certified with EMC class B, is installed on the control room wall.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
Daisy Chain Capability
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
IP5x Certified Design
The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.
All Spec
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R) A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1393 x 955 x 303mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
28.0Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.8Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
190W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
90W
-
Typ.
-
160W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
YES
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
YES
