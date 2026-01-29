We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Nano Panel
Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional colour reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colours from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colours and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colours and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the colour gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!
The UK670H with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.
Pro:Centric Cloud
Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise’s CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offer various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eyecatching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest’ request will be satisfied with immediate response.
The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast
Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!
Hotel guests are using Google Cast to pair a smartphone with the in-room TV to access content.
* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.
Works with AirPlay
With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.
A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.
Easily Accessible to
Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UK670H with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
* Netflix membership required.
Pro:Centric Direct
The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.
A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Wireless-In SoftAP
An advancement from the previous model, which required a physical wired connection to TV to use the SoftAP feature, the new Wireless-In SoftAP offers excellent connectivity options for the hotels by wireless connection to TV.
With the TV’s Wireless-In SoftAP function, other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets can be connected.
Key Feature
- Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
- Nano Panel
- Pro:Centric Solutions
- Google Cast
- AirPlay
- Netflix
