About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Essential Commercial TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

Essential Commercial TV

55UN343H0UA

Essential Commercial TV

Essential Commercial TV with 4K Active HDR

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

*55 inch.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution

LG UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD.

The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly expressed, appearing as if it were real.

The multi IR function ensures that each room’s TVs do not interfere with other remote control signals in the same rooms in which the TVs are installed.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs Installed.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Key Feature

  • 4K UHD
  • Pro:Idiom
  • Pro:Centric Direct
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

DESIGN

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

  • Stand Type

    1 pole (Swivel : 55")

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

DISPLAY

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    Direct

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Size (Inch)

    55"

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Yes

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W + 10W

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    NTSC

  • Digital

    ATSC, Clear QAM

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Diagnostics

    Yes (USB)

  • Energy Saving mode

    Yes

  • External Power Out

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)
    (Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω)

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes (PDM)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (ECI, RS232C)

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Yes (1.4)

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    Yes / No

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    Yes

  • Welcome Video

    Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    Yes (5.0)

SMART FUNCTION

  • HDMI-ARC

    Yes (HDMI2)

  • webOS version

    Yes (webOS22)

CONNECTIVITIES

  • Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    Stereo, R: 1.0W, L: 1.0W, 8Ω

  • AV In

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Optical)

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    1

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    1 (Spk-out 1, 1W)

  • HDMI In

    2 (2.0)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    1

  • RF In

    1 (Tuner)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    1 (Phone Jack Type)

  • USB (Ver.)

    1 (2.0)

MECHANICAL

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    Yes

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    Yes

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes
    300x300

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1600 x 970 x 228

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1454 x 909 x 340

  • Weight in Shipping

    28.9

  • Weight without Stand

    22.9

  • Weight with Stand

    17.2

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    170W

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    200 W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W Under

STANDARD

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Safety

    UL

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cable

    Yes (1.8M,Straight Type)

  • Remote type

    L-Con (In box)

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.