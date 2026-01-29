About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions
Contact Us

NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

Share This Content.

You Can Share The Items You Like With Your Friends

NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

65UK570H0UD
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
Rear view
'Close-up image of bottom
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
Rear view
'Close-up image of bottom

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Nano Panel
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • USB Cloning
More

NanoCell Smart TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Nano Panel

Experience the revolutionary technology of NanoCell, which uses a specialized polarizer and non-sized materials to achieve exceptional colour reproduction without distortion. Advanced nano technology filters out impure colours from RGB wavelengths, delivering vibrant, pure colours and true 4K visuals. Enjoy lifelike imagery with precise colours and enhanced contrast. By utilizing nano-sized light-absorbing materials, NanoCell separates overlapping green and red wavelengths, expanding the colour gamut and improving accuracy. Elevate your viewing experience and watch your favorite content come to life!

A TV with LG NanoCell technology displays a screen with vivid colors and sharp picture quality.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some content and TV settings in the hotel using the Pro:Centric Direct solution through a server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Setting data of the display can be stored on a USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Each remote control only controls its designated TV without interfering with others.

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs installed.

The user is setting up the Pro:Centric TV via EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function automatically set up for Pro:Centric TV that provides less effort and process than manual installation.

Key Feature

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Nano Panel
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • USB Cloning
Print

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.