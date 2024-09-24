Smart Touch Screen TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS 22
15" Touch Display
Explore LG webOS 22 of the 15-inch full HD TV with touchscreen support. From adjusting TV show channels to a variety of apps, it can be easily operated using touch, pleasantly aiding patients who spend a long time in bed.
*Depending on app's policy, payment may be required for some services.