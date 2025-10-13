About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED Film
Transparent LED Film

Transparent LED Film

LTAK140-GW1
Front view
-45 degree side view
+45 degree side view
Rear view
+45 degree side view (1st Bezel)
-90 degree side view (1st Bezel)
-45 degree side view (1st Bezel)
+45 degree side view (Common Bezel)
Front view
-45 degree side view
+45 degree side view
Rear view
+45 degree side view (1st Bezel)
-90 degree side view (1st Bezel)
-45 degree side view (1st Bezel)
+45 degree side view (Common Bezel)

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 13.7 ± 0.2 mm (14)
  • LED Type : R, G, B 3 in 1 Colour Package (SMD2020)
  • Brightness : 4,000 nit (Typ.)
  • Transmittance : 53% (Typ.)
  • Curvature (Concave and Convex) : 2,000 R
More

Your Imaginative Space
Discovered by Transparent
Displays

The transparent LED films installed on the glass wall at the building's entrance show content welcoming visitors. Some of the content shows the colour well, and some of it looks transparent enough for the background behind the LED films to be seen.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Transformation to a Splendid Atmosphere

Transparent displays with high brightness enable the implementation of media art in space, transforming an ordinary space into a more artistic space, thereby allowing customers to increase the space’s value and arouse interest in it.

Transparent LED film is installed on the building's first floor glass wall. The content is shown in vivid colours, while at the same time, the part lacking colour is transparent, so the inside of the building behind the LED film can be seen.

Superb Transparency

The LG Transparent LED film reflects the object behind the product even after the product is attached and turned off. This offers a wide-open view while blending into existing interior design smoothly and delivers various information effectively by attracting the attention of passersby.

LG Transparent LED film shows information when the power is turned on, and reflects the background behind the product when the power is turned off.

*Transparency : Typ. 53%

Fitting in with Flats and Curves

The LG Transparent LED film supports curvatures up to 2,000R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and offers even surface by durable, transparent layers. This allows a wide range of venues to be redesigned with the LTAK140-GW as a landmark.

Transparent LED films are installed on the railings of several floors in the building. Even where the railing curves, the content of the transparent LED films is shown smoothly.

LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can attach to the surface of the window easily.

Self-adhesive Film

The LG Transparent LED film is self-adhesive, so it can be easily attached to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction.

By adding film vertically or horizontally, or by trimming film, the film can be flexibly resized.

Outstanding Expandability and Flexibility

The size and layout of the film can be customized to fit into the installation area. It can be expanded by adding more films in a vertical or horizontal way, or cut in parallel with the bezel to meet size requirements.

Transparent film of store window has been adjusted to 4,000 nits in bright day and 900 nits in dark night.

Enhanced Brightness and Control

The LED film with smaller pixel pitch, 14mm, and advanced brightness of up to 4,000nit(cd/m²)* attracts the attention of passersby while displaying a wide range of colours. Also, by using Control Manager solution, you can adjust and set brightness by timeline to deliver messages with optimal brightness.

*The examined brightness may differ from testing environments including a photometer.

LG webOS is compatible with SCAP, HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

webOS Smart Platform

LG webOS is a web-centric platform, making it easier for SIs and developers to build web-based solutions according to various environments. By supporting SCAP and compatibility with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can save time and labor costs.

*webOS API will be provided to authorized SIs and developers.
*SCAP : Signage Common Application Platform. API interface service for SIs.
*CSS : Cascading Style Sheets

Through the Control Manager, it manages transparent film of wall of office with mobile phone and laptop.

Control Manager

Through the Control Manager, available on internet-connected devices, you can set, control contents and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in real time. Especially for LG Transparent LED film installed on large area, the Control Manager helps you to play and check contents in easier way.

Through ConnectedCare service, display status of the workplace can be managed remotely.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Key Feature

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.