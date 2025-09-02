About Cookies on This Site

Eye-level Accessible LED
GSED025-GD
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree rear view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree rear view
Rear view
Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree rear view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree rear view
Rear view
Top view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.50 mm
  • Brightness: 4,000 nit
  • Eye-level Pitch for Outdoor
  • Design for Durability and Easy Maintenance
  • Front and Rear Serviceability
  • IP Rating: IP66
More

A display as tall as a person is installed at eye level on the street, and a woman who is walking past is watching a clear-image-quality opera advertisement on the display’s screen.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A large display is installed at eye level on the street.

Eye-level Pitch for
Outdoor

Unlike the existing large-scale screenthat used to be installed high to secure visibility the GSED series has a lower pixel pitch of 2.5 mm, which allows installment for eye-level accessibility and to accurately display images even on a smaller screen.

It shows the enlarged image of a corner bracket which is on the rear product.

Design for
Durability and Easy
Maintenance

The GSED series corner brackets provide a solid installation and reduce the risk of twisting.
Its accessibility to the front and rear sides allows for easy maintenance for various installation environments.

Signal Redundancy Support

The GSED series is designed to support redundancy of signal, providing users with comfort. With an additional system controller, customers can get continuous operation while the dual controllers can reduce screen failures with bi-directional signal input.

In the case of no signal redundancy, the error is blacked out starting at the beginning of the display. However, in the case of signal redundancy, only the error part is blacked out.

* To use Signal redundancy properly, video transmission system has to be arranged suitably. Please check it with LG engineer to confirm it.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVEA system controller, the GSED series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSED series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables GSED series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* SuperSign CMS service needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    2.50

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    96 x 108

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    240 x 270

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    1.05

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    192 x 216

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 70

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.260

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    8.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    32.7

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    4,000

  • Colour Temperature (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Colour Uniformity

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    4,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    180

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    72

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    694

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    614

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    246

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2,368

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -30°C to +50°C

  • Operating Humidity

    0~90%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP65

  • IP rating Rear

    IP65

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVEA

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 Degree Corner Cut

    Yes

