Eye-level Accessible LED

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Eye-level Pitch for
Outdoor
Unlike the existing large-scale screenthat used to be installed high to secure visibility the GSED series has a lower pixel pitch of 2.5 mm, which allows installment for eye-level accessibility and to accurately display images even on a smaller screen.