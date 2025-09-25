About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 200Hz QHD Gaming Monitor│27G610A with sRGB 99% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), HDMI 2.0

27G610A-B
front view
front view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
front view
front view
front view of the monitor with the stand down

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 200Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor.



27-inch QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

Collage of five feature tiles highlighting the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A: monitor frame with the text “27″ QHD 2560×1440”; sci-fi battle scene labeled “sRGB 99% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ 400”; motion-blur motorcycle image marked “200Hz”; spacecraft image labeled “1ms (GtG)”; and a close-up HDMI cable labeled “HDMI 2.0.”

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its expansive 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display, UltraGear provides a canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and finer image precision, offering a more engaging experience.

Close-up of the LG UltraGear™ 27G610A monitor on screen, showing a sci-fi game battle scene with futuristic spaceships and mechs. Overlay text highlights the resolution and aspect ratio: “16:9 QHD 2560×1440.”

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 99% sRGB (Typ.) coverage, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology”, highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible certification.

Image showing the AMD FreeSync™ Premium certification logo in black, centered on a light beige background.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5° ~ 20°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivot icon.

Pivot

'Clockwise

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27g610a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort 1.4 x1 

with DSC

Key Feature

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) Gaming Monitor
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • 200Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Virtually borderless design
Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR 400

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    865.0 x 435.0 x 140.0

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 364.5 x 49.2

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.2 x 544.2 x 224.5(UP)
    613.2 x 434.1 x 224.5(DOWN)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.3

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.