27” UltraGear™ 1000R curved gaming monitor | QHD, 1ms (GtG), 180Hz
27GS60QX-B
Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) 1000R curved display
  • 180Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
  • 3-side virtually borderless design
  • AMD FreeSync™ / VESA certified AdaptiveSync
More
UltraGear™ Logo.

UltraGear™ Logo.

Born to game

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion.

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion.

Get ahead with 1000R ultimate immersion

Natural curve, 1000R is just the beginning. It's a gaming revolution with satisfying 180Hz speed, picture quality, and usability you've never experienced before.

Display

27” curved QHD (2560x1440)

HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Speed

180Hz refresh rate

1ms (GtG) response time

Technology

AMD FreeSync™

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

27-inch QHD 1000R curved

Seamless curve, uninterrupted game playing

Experience the 1000R curvature, which fits the most human field of sight and reproduce vivid scenes with remarkable 180Hz refresh rate for an experience that feels more realistic and immersive.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

180Hz refresh rate

Upgraded speed.
New standard.

We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.

1ms (GtG) response time

Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel true-to-life colour

This monitor supports a wide colour gamut, sRGB 99% (Typ.), and HDR10, reproducing high-fidelity colours for gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended regardless of the battlefield.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Fluid gaming experience

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Gamer-centric design

Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.

Borderless design

3-side virtually borderless

Tilt

-5°~+15°

Gaming GUI

Match up with your gaming style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

 

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

 

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    VA

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Power Cord

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.3

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    685.0 x 435.0 x 160

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.9 x 363.8 x 95.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    604.9 x 450.7 x 226.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.8

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.233 x 0.233 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y24

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.1A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

FAQ

How to choose a gaming monitor?

Start with your priorities. Want crisp visuals? Go for 4K resolution. Need ultra-smooth motion? Prioritize a high refresh rate (144Hz or more) and low response time. If you're after deep contrast and color accuracy, consider OLED or Nano IPS, Nano IPS black panels. Don’t forget adaptive sync tech like NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync™ Premium to eliminate screen tearing. LG’s UltraGear™ series offers a range of gaming monitors tailored to your play style—from casual console gaming to high-intensity PC competition.

What is the refresh rate of a gaming monitor?

Refresh rate, calculated in Hertz (Hz), refers to how many displays are updated within one second. For example, a 120Hz indicates that the display refreshes 120 times per second. Gaming monitors with high refresh rates offer smoother visuals with less screen tearing.

How many hertz is good for gaming?

For most gamers, 144Hz is the sweet spot for fluid, responsive gameplay. Competitive players may want even faster refresh rates like 240Hz for that extra edge in fast-paced shooters or esports titles. LG’s lineup of UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors includes models that go from 144Hz to 240Hz and beyond (when used in dual mode, LG's models support 165Hz and 330Hz OR 240Hz and 480Hz)*, all designed to keep up with the action while minimizing lag and screen tearing.

 

It depends on what—and how—you play. Many gamers go with 144Hz for fluid, responsive gameplay. Competitive players may want faster refresh rates like 240Hz for that extra edge in fast-paced shooters or esports titles. LG’s lineup of UltraGear™ Gaming Monitors includes models that go from 144Hz to 240Hz and 480Hz, all designed to keep up with the action while minimizing lag and screen tearing.

 

*Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

What are the differences between OLED, IPS, and VA panels?

OLED panels emit their own light at the pixel level, delivering near-perfect blacks, exceptional contrast, and vivid colors. They also offer ultra-fast response times, making them ideal for high-end gaming monitors, premium TVs, and professional video editing.

 

 

IPS panels are known for their accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, maintaining clear images from various positions. This makes them well-suited for office work, design, and gaming. Their excellent color accuracy is especially appealing to gamers who want to experience visuals exactly as the developers intended.

 

VA panels boast the highest contrast ratio among LCD types, providing an immersive experience for watching movies and videos. While not as fast as TN panels, they offer nearly comparable performance.

Should I get a curved monitor?

If you want a more immersive gaming experience, curved gaming monitors are a great choice. The curvature helps keep your eyes focused on the center of the screen naturally, which is great for long gaming sessions.

 

LG's UltraGear GX9 supports 800R curvature and a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, delivering immersive visuals and an ideal viewing distance. At an 800mm viewing distance, its 800R curvature creates a viewing angle of 90 degrees across both the center and the edge—pulling you deeper into the game.

Is 1440p or 4K better for gaming?

Both have their strengths. For many gamers, 1440p (QHD) hits a sweet spot between resolution and performance, especially for competitive gaming where frame rate matters most. It’s easier to push higher FPS without overloading your GPU. 4K, on the other hand, is all about detail and immersion—perfect for single-player adventures or next-gen console play. LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitors offer both QHD and 4K options, so whether you prioritize speed or stunning visuals, there’s a perfect fit for your setup.

Can I connect my monitor to my PC with a USB-C?

Connecting your gaming monitor via USB-C is simple—just plug one end of the cable into your device’s USB-C port, and you’re good to go. You can charge your laptop too if your PC is connected to your monitor with a USB-C port.

 

*Supported models may vary.

What is DisplayPort 2.1?

DisplayPort 2.1, the latest version of the DisplayPort standard, delivers ultra-fast data speeds for flawless high refresh rate gameplay. It is developed by VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) to provide high-performance display connectivity for computers and monitors.

Many of LG’s latest models support DisplayPort 2.1*, which doubles the bandwidth of DP 1.4. That means you get higher resolutions, smoother frame rates, and lower latency—perfect for fast-paced gaming.

 

*Note: We have received numerous reports from users of NVIDIA 50-series graphics cards experiencing screens turning off when using DisplayPort 2.1 with 10-bit or 12-bit settings. If you are experiencing the same, as a temporary workaround, you can switch the DisplayPort input to 1.4 in your monitor's OSD menu or adjust the color setting to 8-bit in the NVIDIA Control Panel. This issue has been reported to NVIDIA for a more permanent solution.

What is HDMI 2.1?

With HDMI 2.1 supported, you’ll enjoy features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and support for 4K at up to 120Hz. Whether you’re gaming on a console or PC, these upgrades give you the flexibility and performance to match any setup.

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.