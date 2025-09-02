We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 34-inch OLED 160Hz WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 160Hz, AMD FreeSync™ Premium
34G600A-B
()
Key Features
- 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA®G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Expand the screen real-estate for gaming
The 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) screen provides a 34% wider view, allowing gamers to see more details on the game screen.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Feel actual combat with vivid colour
Our monitor supports HDR10 and offers 99% sRGB coverage, providing a wide colour spectrum that enables high-fidelity color representation for an immersive gaming experience. It allows gamers to experience dramatic battlefields as intended by the game developers.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™Premium / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Clearer, smoother, and faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and shuttering.
A knight character wearing a red cape and holding a large shield and sword, the left screen is split in two and is blurred and the right screen is expressed clearly, and there is an AMD FreeSync Premium logo at the bottom right.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immersive gaming experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on 3-side virtually borderless design and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, vivid image while 5W x 2 Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gameplay.
A red racing car speeds down the road against the backdrop of a city lined with gorgeous, tall buildings, with an Ultra Gear monitor in front and a game controller on the lower left. The sound is expressed dynamically through MaxxAudio speakers on both sides of the monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and a 3-Side virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, and height adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Feature
- 34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) OLED display
- 160Hz refresh rate/ 1ms MBR
- NVIDIA<sup>®</sup>G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Curvature
1800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3200:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Curvature
1800R
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 ×0.23175mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
Size [cm]
86.35
Size [Inch]
34
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
VRR
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
5W x 2
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1053 x 529 x 232mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 470.3 x 249.1mm
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
10kg
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Recommended Product