37-inch 4K UHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor
37-inch 4K UHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

37-inch 4K UHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

37G800A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
Key Features

  • 37-inch 4K UHD (2560x1440) display
  • DCI-P3 95%, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base
Front image of the UltraGear™ 37g800a gaming monitor.




37-inch 4K UHD 165Hz
Curved Gaming Monitor

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 37G800A gaming monitor on its hexagonal base, set in a futuristic, neon-lit corridor; the screen shows vivid purple and red swirls with the UltraGear logo at center.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Feature highlights of the LG UltraGear™ 37G800A gaming monitor. Top-left shows the monitor screen with text “37-inch 4K UHD 3840×2160.” Top-right features a curved display marked “1000R Curvature.” Bottom row highlights key specs with visuals: “165Hz” refresh rate with a racing scene, “1ms (GtG)” response time with a spacecraft image, and “HDMI 2.1” alongside HDMI cables.
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Clarity that keeps you in control, on a 37-inch display

With its expansive 37-inch 4K UHD (3440x1440) display, UltraGear provides a broader canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and added screen space, offering a more engaging experience for those who appreciate both size and resolution.

Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 37G800A monitor displaying a futuristic sci-fi battle scene. Overlay text highlights the resolution and format: “37-inch 16:9 4K UHD 3840×2160.”

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Immersive gameplay through 1000R curvature

The 1000R curvature creates a viewing experience that feels more comfortable and immersive, this gentle curvature helps reduce visual distortion within your field of view. 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true coluors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide coluors spectrum, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, expressing high-fidelity coluors for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.
Side view of a monitor with a gaming archer character on the screen image.

Fluid gaming motion

To bring a 165Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.

Logos of NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently. Plus, USB Type-C™ (PD 65W), built-in 5W dual speakers, and DTS Headphone:X provide practical connectivity and immersive audio for usability.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

 -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

'-9° ~ 13°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Wallmount icon.

Wallmount

100x100

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 37G800A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
USB Type-C icon.

USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) x1

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort 1.4 x1

with DSC

Speaker icon.

5W x2 speakers, DTS Headphone:X

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Feature

  • 37-inch 4K UHD (2560x1440) display
  • DCI-P3 95%, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base
ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Thunderbolt

    YES (ver 1.4)

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4 (DSC)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    65W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/USB-C)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.25kg

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    980 x 600 x 282

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    815.6 x 490.3 x 158.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    815.6 x 642.3 x 286.3mm (UP) / 815.6 x 532.3 x 286.3mm (DOWN)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    9.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    13.75kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Curvature

    1000R

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.21042mm x 0.21042mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165Hz

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    92.7

  • Size [Inch]

    36.5

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

  • VRR

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.