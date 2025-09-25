37-inch 4K UHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clarity that keeps you in control, on a 37-inch display
With its expansive 37-inch 4K UHD (3440x1440) display, UltraGear provides a broader canvas that can help improve visual clarity and detail. The high pixel density contributes to sharper-looking images and added screen space, offering a more engaging experience for those who appreciate both size and resolution.
Front view of the LG UltraGear™ 37G800A monitor displaying a futuristic sci-fi battle scene. Overlay text highlights the resolution and format: “37-inch 16:9 4K UHD 3840×2160.”
Immerse in true coluors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide coluors spectrum, 95% DCI-P3 coverage, expressing high-fidelity coluors for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently. Plus, USB Type-C™ (PD 65W), built-in 5W dual speakers, and DTS Headphone:X provide practical connectivity and immersive audio for usability.
Key Feature
- 37-inch 4K UHD (2560x1440) display
- DCI-P3 95%, VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms (GtG) response time
- VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
- Virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Power Cord
YES
Thunderbolt
YES (ver 1.4)
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES (1ea)
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/USB-C)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Weight in Shipping [kg]
18.25kg
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
980 x 600 x 282
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
815.6 x 490.3 x 158.6
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
815.6 x 642.3 x 286.3mm (UP) / 815.6 x 532.3 x 286.3mm (DOWN)
Weight without Stand [kg]
9.6kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
13.75kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
4000:1
Curvature
1000R
Panel Type
VA
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.21042mm x 0.21042mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165Hz
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
92.7
Size [Inch]
36.5
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
VRR
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
