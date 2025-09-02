About Cookies on This Site

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27U730A-B
Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

Details mastered

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying a colorful 3D editing interface, with a lamp, keyboard, audio mixer, and headphones nearby.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

Anti-glare

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Image quality

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

HDR10

1000:1 contrast

300nits brightness

Usability

USB-C (PD 90W)

Multi-interface

5W X 2 speaker

LG Switch

Front view of a white LG monitor on a desk, displaying layered screen resolutions for comparison, with cameras, books, color chips, and speakers arranged around it.

Clarity with 8.29 million pixels

With 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS and 3-side borderless design, it allows you to provide a workspace with four times the resolution of Full HD screen while editing multiple track without enlarge or reduce the timelines.

True colours trusted by pro

UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colours of the content and fine details.

Front view of a white LG monitor displaying vivid canyon imagery with color correction tools, highlighting HDR and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage.

A comparison video showcasing deeper blacks and vivid contrast on an HDR-capable LG UltraFine Monitor, emphasizing enhanced visual depth and clarity.

Deeper black for detail

High contrast ratio delivers fine details without crushing, even in dark visuals. The IPS provides the consistent colour expression on the screen from edge to edge, and it conveys your visual output.

All-in-One USB-C

The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

Top view of a monitor connected to a laptop, with a keyboard and mouse placed below.

Multiple connections from mac device to pc

Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.

A creative workspace featuring an LG monitor and a connected laptop, both displaying a video editing interface with color grading tools and a timeline.

Immersive sound

Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.

A desktop setup with an LG monitor displaying a woman in a space suit, enhanced with MaxxAudio visual effects suggesting built-in speaker sound projection.

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

Clutter-free, slim design

The clutter-free L-stand and a 3-sides virtually borderless design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused longer with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

Front, side, and detail views of a white LG monitor with a sleek stand and minimal back panel design.

Key Feature

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
  • DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) with HDR10
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • USB Type-C™ (90W Power Delivery)
  • LG Switch
Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    YES (5W x2)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.4 kg

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 217 x 451mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.7 kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.