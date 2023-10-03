We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-OneLED Screen with Built-in Speaker
The LAEC series is a 136-inch large screen which is offered as an all-in-one package including an embedded controller and built-in speaker. Eliminating the prejudice that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it doesn't require controller connections or module configuration. After a simple installation process, all you need to do is to turn on the screen with a remote control like home TV.