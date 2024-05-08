We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Display for breast imaging
21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain
Convenience
User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light
High resolution display for breast imaging
High Definition Imaging
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid colour, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.
Streamlined and efficient workflow
Intuitive control
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. They provide fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.
Daisy chain
Simple connection for a clutter-free workspace
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
User convenience
User-friendly monitor stand
21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.
*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.
Ideal diagnostic workspace
Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below monitor even in low-light environments.
Auto luminance sensor
Automatically adjusts screen brightness
21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
4:5
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.165 X 0.165 mm
-
Resolution
2048 x 2560
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
21.3
-
Surface Treatment
AG
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(5MP/48Hz)
-
DisplayPort
YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Brightness stabilization
Yes
-
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Focus View
Yes
-
Front Sensor
Yes
-
Hot Key
Yes(5keys)
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes(Down/ Wall)
-
Light Box Mode
Yes
-
Pathology Mode
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes(Text Mode)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
-
DC Output
19V @6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Machanical Power Switch
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
524 x 577 x 296
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 473.4 x 78
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.45
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.85
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes(1ea)
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
STANDARD
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
FDA
510(K)(Class II)
-
GMP
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
