LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

21HQ613D-B

LG 21.3-inch 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

front view

LG Medical Display.

LG Medical Display.

21.3" 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor

Designed for breast imaging

Display for breast imaging

21.3-inch 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display

Calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

5 Hot Keys

Daisy Chain

Convenience

User-friendly Monitor Stand

Down light & Wall light

High resolution display for breast imaging

High Definition Imaging

Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid colour, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.

Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Multi-resolution mode

Set the resolution mode to fit your needs

The various resolution modes (5/3/2MP) of the 21HQ613D allow users to customize their resolution to better fit their respective needs.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Internal front calibration sensor

Consistency in medical images

The front-sensor, supported by calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Focus view mode

Focus on the region of interest

Highlight specific parts of the medical image with Focus view mode. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern with max brightness of screen, while darkening the rest.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Pathology mode

As if you were looking into a microscope

With Pathology mode, this diagnostic monitor provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Streamlined and efficient workflow

5 hot keys

Intuitive control

The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. They provide fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

 

 

The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Presence sensor

Convenient power management

The presence sensor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected for 5 minutes, contributing to convenient power management.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Daisy chain

Simple connection for a clutter-free workspace

Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.

Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

User convenience

User-friendly monitor stand

21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.

Bi-directional auto pivot

*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.

Swivel ±15°

Tilt -5° ~ 20°

Height 110mm

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Down light & Wall light

Ideal diagnostic workspace

Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below monitor even in low-light environments.

Wall light

Down light

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Auto luminance sensor

Automatically adjusts screen brightness

21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    4:5

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    1100cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1800:1

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.165 X 0.165 mm

  • Resolution

    2048 x 2560

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [Inch]

    21.3

  • Surface Treatment

    AG

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(5MP/48Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(In 2ea / Out 1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Focus View

    Yes

  • Front Sensor

    Yes

  • Hot Key

    Yes(5keys)

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes(Down/ Wall)

  • Light Box Mode

    Yes

  • Pathology Mode

    Yes

  • Presence Sensor

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes(Text Mode)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V @6.32A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Machanical Power Switch

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    524 x 577 x 296

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    364.5 x 473.4 x 78

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.45

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.85

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes(1ea)

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

STANDARD

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • FDA

    510(K)(Class II)

  • GMP

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • ISO13485

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

