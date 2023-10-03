About Cookies on This Site

34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34BQ77QB-B

34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

front view

34" WQHD IPS Display

Accurate Colour and Wide Angles

LG WQHD (3440x1440) Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent colour. It can provide accurate colour reproduction, and help users to view the screen at wide angle.

WQHD IPS Display providing with wide viewing angle.

Display

34" UltraWide™ WQHD IPS

HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Usability

USB Type-C™

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Convenience

Multi Ports

Ergonomic Design

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ WQHD Display

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once that make work easy and helps to increase work productivity.

The UltraWide™ WQHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) displays various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : Precise Colors and Wide View.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Precise Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance like reading a paper book which helps to reduce eye fatigue and also provides eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display.

Display

Data.

Data

Power Delivery.

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers life-like audio clarity.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (1Up/4Down) and Headphone out port.

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (1Up/4Down) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

*USB Type-C™, DisplayPort and HDMI cable are included in the package (USB and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment. And the ergonomic design allows for convenient height, tilt and swivel adjustments to create an optimized working environment.

One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

The monitor offering swivel adjustment.

Swivel

The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34”

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300 nits

Curvature

3800R

Response Time

5ms

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34”

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300 nits

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Bit

10 bit(8bit+FRC)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curvature

3800R

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated in Factory

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

User Defined Key

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (x2)

DisplayPort

Yes

DP Version

1.4

USB-C

Yes

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Upstream Port

Yes

USB Downstream Port

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes (5W x 2)

Maxx Audio

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 617.6 x 252.9

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

988 x 571 x 212

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.7

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.0

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI (Color/Length)

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB-C

Yes

front view

34BQ77QB-B

34-inch UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™