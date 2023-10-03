About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24” Class (23.8” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24” Class (23.8” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

24BK550Y-B

24” Class (23.8” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

24BK550Y-B-Front view
16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor
16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

True Color at virtually any angle

LG monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from virtually any angle.
Color Calibrated
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intended color.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomic

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS

PANEL

Size

24" Class (23.8" diag)

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth(Number of Colors)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000 : 1

(DFC)

5000000 : 1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178 / 178

Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

Anti glare ,3H

SIGNAL(INPUT)

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Speaker

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

28W

Normal On(EPA)

17.1W

Normal On (typ. / outgoing))

23.6W

Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (D-sub)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (D-sub)

56 ~ 75Hz

H-Frequency (DVI-D)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (DVI-D)

56 ~ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

D-sub

1920 x 1080

DVI-D

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

7

Key Description

MENU, OK/INPUT, POWER

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED OFF

[ Key Location ]

Front

LANGUAGE

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)

Super Resolution+

Yes

OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

1920 x 1080

HDMI

1920 x 1080

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

H-Frequency (HDMI)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (HDMI)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

H-Frequency (Display Port)

30~83kHz

V-Frequency (Display Port)

56~75Hz

USB

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

COLOUR

Front/Back Cover/Stand/Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 35°

Swivel (Angle)

Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

Height range

130mm

Down Height

70mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

CABINET

Set (with Stand)

21.8” x 9.4” x 15.1”

Set (without Stand)

21.8” x 2.3” x 13.1”

Box

24.7” x 19.9” x 7”

VESA / Wall Mount

100 x 100 (Wall mount)

STANDARD

TCO (Ver.)

Yes (7.0)

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA

Yes (7.0)

ISO 9241-307

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

Windows

Win 10

ROHS, REACH

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

OTHER

UPC

7 19192 60907 5

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

24BK550Y-B-Front view

24BK550Y-B

24” Class (23.8” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor