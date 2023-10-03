We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Class (23.8” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
All Spec
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Size
-
24" Class (23.8" diag)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
72%
-
Colour Depth(Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
-
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000 : 1
-
(DFC)
-
5000000 : 1
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178 / 178
-
Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI
-
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
-
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
-
1.2W x 2
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Output
-
28W
-
Normal On(EPA)
-
17.1W
-
Normal On (typ. / outgoing))
-
23.6W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
D-sub
-
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
-
1920 x 1080
-
Key Number
-
7
-
Key Description
-
MENU, OK/INPUT, POWER
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
LED OFF
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Control
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1.4)
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
-
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (Display Port)
-
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (Display Port)
-
56~75Hz
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)
-
Front/Back Cover/Stand/Base
-
Black (Texture)
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5° ~ 35°
-
Swivel (Angle)
-
Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))
-
Height range
-
130mm
-
Down Height
-
70mm
-
Pivot
-
Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
-
Yes
-
Set (with Stand)
-
21.8” x 9.4” x 15.1”
-
Set (without Stand)
-
21.8” x 2.3” x 13.1”
-
Box
-
24.7” x 19.9” x 7”
-
VESA / Wall Mount
-
100 x 100 (Wall mount)
-
TCO (Ver.)
-
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
EPA
-
Yes (7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
-
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
Yes (Manual, Driver)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 60907 5
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
