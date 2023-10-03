About Cookies on This Site

24'' TAA Compliant Full HD IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

24BK750Y-B

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Size

24" Class (23.8" diag)

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m² (Typ.)

Response Time

5ms

DFC

5000000 : 1

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUTS

D-Sub

Yes

DVI-D

Yes

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

Display Port

Yes (1.2)

USB

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (Typ)

23.6W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

Output

28W

Speaker

2ch stereo

FREQUENCY

D-Sub (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz

D-Sub (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 83kHz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

RESOLUTION

Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

1920 x 1080

D-sub

1920 x 1080

HDMI (Video)

1920 x 1080

DisplayPort (HDMI)

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

7

Key Description

MENU, ◄, ►, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED OFF

Key Location

Front

Key Type

Tact

LANGUAGE

Number of Language

18

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Response Time

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

COLOUR

Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 35°

Height (Range)

130mm

Down Height (mm)

70mm

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

CABINET

Dimensions (Monitor w/Stand) (W x H x D)

21.8” x 9.4” x 15.1”

Weight (Monitor w/Stand)

12.6 lbs

Dimensions (Monitor w/o Stand) (W x H x D)

21.8” x 2.3” x 13.1”

Weight (Monitor w/o Stand)

7.9 lbs

Dimensions (Box) (W x H x D)

24.7” x 19.9” x 7”

Weight (Box)

17.4 lbs

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 (Wall mount)

STANDARD CERTIFICATION

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

ISO 9241-307

Yes

TCO

Yes (7.0)

RoHS, Reach

Yes

CB

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

TAA Compliant

Yes

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

