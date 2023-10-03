We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' TAA Compliant Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Size
-
24" Class (23.8" diag)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
72%
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
-
250 cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Response Time
-
5ms
-
DFC
-
5000000 : 1
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
D-Sub
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Display Port
-
Yes (1.2)
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location
-
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On (Typ)
-
23.6W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
Audio output (watt)
-
1.2W x 2
-
Output
-
28W
-
Speaker
-
2ch stereo
-
D-Sub (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
D-Sub (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
D-sub
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI (Video)
-
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort (HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
7
-
Key Description
-
MENU, ◄, ►, OK/INPUT, ▼, ▲, POWER
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
LED OFF
-
Key Location
-
Front
-
Key Type
-
Tact
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)
-
On-Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Response Time
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base
-
Black (Texture)
-
Pivot
-
Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5° ~ 35°
-
Height (Range)
-
130mm
-
Down Height (mm)
-
70mm
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (Monitor w/Stand) (W x H x D)
-
21.8” x 9.4” x 15.1”
-
Weight (Monitor w/Stand)
-
12.6 lbs
-
Dimensions (Monitor w/o Stand) (W x H x D)
-
21.8” x 2.3” x 13.1”
-
Weight (Monitor w/o Stand)
-
7.9 lbs
-
Dimensions (Box) (W x H x D)
-
24.7” x 19.9” x 7”
-
Weight (Box)
-
17.4 lbs
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
100 x 100 (Wall mount)
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-GS
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
CE
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
ISO 9241-307
-
Yes
-
TCO
-
Yes (7.0)
-
RoHS, Reach
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
PVC-Free
-
Yes
-
TAA Compliant
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
-
Yes (Manual, Driver)
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)
