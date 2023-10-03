We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24'' TAA IPS FHD Monitor with USB Type-C™, Flicker Safe & Ergonomic Stand with Two-way Pivot
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
*24BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2019
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
20.4W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
17.4W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
633 x 190 x 503
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
555 x 330.9 x 59.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
555 x 513.5 x 240
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Size [cm]
-
60.4
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
1.2W x 2
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080 at 75Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
45W
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
