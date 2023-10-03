About Cookies on This Site

24'' TAA IPS FHD Monitor with USB Type-C™, Flicker Safe & Ergonomic Stand with Two-way Pivot

24BL650C-B

24BL650C-B-Front view
True Color at virtually any angle
16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

True Color at virtually any angle

LG monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from virtually any angle.
Color Calibrated
Color Calibrated

View Actual Color

It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intended color.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

Reader Mode
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

High-Performance Connection
USB Type-CTM

High-Performance Connection

With a single USB Type-CTM cable, you can simultaneously transfer screen display and other data while charging a laptop or tablet PC with power up to 45W.

*24BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.

3-side virtually Borderless Design
3-side virtually Borderless Design

Great Viewing Experience

3-side virtually borderless design with a dual display and bi-directional pivot makes ideal workstation for better productivity and efficiency while reviewing documents or researching data.
Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomic

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.8

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

20.4W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

17.4W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

7.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

633 x 190 x 503

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

555 x 330.9 x 59.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

555 x 513.5 x 240

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2745 x 0.2745

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

23.8

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Size [cm]

60.4

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

1.2W x 2

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

45W

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

