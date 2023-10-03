We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Monitor with Built-in Full HD Webcam
True Color at Wide Angles
IPS Full HD Display : True Color at Wide Angles
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design
Better Workplace Ergonomics
The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt, swivel and Bi-directional pivot adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
90W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
13.34W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
8.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
631 x 200 x 479
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
553.4 x 332.7 x 59.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
553.4 x 512.7 x 240(↑) 553.4 x 382.7 x 240(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
23.8
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Size [cm]
-
60.4
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
3W x 2
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Camera
-
YES
-
Mic
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0, 1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via USB-C)
-
DP Version
-
1.2
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
1920 x 1080
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Mic In
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)