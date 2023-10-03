About Cookies on This Site

24'' Nano IPS UHD 4K UltraFine™ Monitor with 2x Thunderbolt™ 3, 3x USB Type-C™, Supports DCI-P3 & 500nits Brightness, 4K Daisy Chain & macOS Compatible

24MD4KLB-B

27MD5KLB-B
UltraFine 4K Monitor

UltraFine 4K Monitor

24 inch Class UltraFine 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with macOS Compatibility.
Compatible with All Mac Devices

23.7” 4K IPS Display

Superior colour performance for mac

 

LG’s 24MD4KL-B is a high performance monitor that delivers stunning content in UHD. View and edit images or watch videos with your mac using this desktop monitor with 4K resolutions.

Compatible with All Mac Devices

DCI-P3 & 500nits

Rich Colour with Better Brightness

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display supports P3 & 500nits of brightness, which allows it to express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide colour gamut and range of colours.

 

Compatible with All Mac Devices

Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile Port

LG UltraFine™ 4K Display With Thunderbolt™ 3 supports 4K Daisy Chain setup to configure a versatile Mac workstation as well as charging Mac up to 85W simultaneously without a separate power cable.



4K Daisy Chain

 

 

4K Daisy Chain

Establish a dual-monitor environment by connecting two 4K monitors and a laptop using a Thunderbolt™ 3 cable.

*It can be connected via the Thunderbolt™ 3 cable included with the package.

Flexible Stand

Flexible Stand

Ensure optimal comfort and immersion for your creative work with the height-and-tilt adjustable stand, plus an easy setup VESA wall-mounting bracket.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Compatible with All Mac Devices

Mac Compatibility

Compatible with All Mac Devices

The 24MD4KL-B monitor is compatible with all Mac devices* that are supported with Thunderbolt™ 3 or USB Type-C™.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C ™ cable included in package.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

23.74

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1.0W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

140W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

34.2W(EPA7.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

673 x 536 x 309

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9(↑) 556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1369 x 0.1369

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [Inch]

23.74

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

60.31

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

USB-C

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

Others (Accessory)

Wall Mount Cover

CONNECTIVITY

Daisy Chain

YES(UHD/60Hz)

Thunderbolt

YES(In 1ea / Out 1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

