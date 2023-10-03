About Cookies on This Site

27" Class Full HD (27" Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

27BK550Y-B

27BK550Y-B

27” Class Full HD (27” Diagonal) IPS Multi-tasking Monitor

27BK550Y-B-A front view
FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

Designed for professionals, this Full HD display with IPS technology minimizes colour shifts and provides outstanding picture quality from virtually any viewing angle.
PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

The 27BK550Y-B provides comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display condition to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability

Easy Assembly and Wall Mounting Capability

The 27BK550Y-B can be assembled quickly and easily, without the need for any tools. Also, the wall mounting design gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall*.

*Wall mount sold separately.

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

The power module is integrated with the monitor, helping to reduce the amount of power modules in your workspace.
Mini PC Connection Available

Mini PC Connection Available

The 27BK550Y-B allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that is 100x100 mm compliant, on the back of the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that have already deployed compatible mini PCs.

*Bracket sold separately.

All Spec

DISPLAY

Panel Type

IPS

PANEL

Size

27" Class (27" diag)

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.3114 x 0.3114

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

(DFC)

5000000 : 1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL(INPUT)

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

[ Jack Location ]

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Speaker

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Output

40W

Normal On (EPA)

20.3W

Normal On (typ. / outgoing))

27.4W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off(Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

H-Frequency (D-sub)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (D-sub)

56 ~ 75Hz

H-Frequency (DVI-D)

30 ~ 83kHz

V-Frequency (DVI-D)

56 ~ 75Hz

RESOLUTION

D-sub

1920 x 1080

DVI-D

1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

Key Number

7

Key Description

MENU, OK/INPUT, POWER

Key Type

Tact

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

LED OFF

Key Location

Front

LANGUAGE

Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Tranditional Chinese

Number of Language

18

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Control

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)

Super Resolution+

Yes

OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1920 x 1080

HDMI

Yes (1.4)

DisplayPort

1920 x 1080

H-Frequency (HDMI)

30~83kHz

V-Frequency (HDMI)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

30~83kHz

V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

56~75Hz

USB

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

COLOUR

Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base

Black (Texture)

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5° ~ 35°

Swivel (Angle)

Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

Height (Range)

130mm

Down Height

50mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

CABINET

Set (with Stand)

24.5” x 9.4” x 15.8"

Set (without Stand)

24.5” x 2.3” x 14.6”

Box

27.8” x 21.9” x 7.3”

VESA / Wall Mount

100mm x 100mm

STANDARD

TCO (Ver.)

Yes (7.0)

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

TUV-Ergo

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

CE

Yes

EPA

Yes (7.0)

ISO 9241-307

Yes

EPEAT

Yes (Gold,US/DG)

Windows

Win 10

ROHS, REACH

Yes

PVC-Free

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

CD (Manual / Software)

Yes (Manual, Driver)

OTHER

UPC

7 19192 60906 8

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts/Labor/Backlight)

What people are saying