27'' IPS UHD 4K Monitor (3840x2160) with USB Type-C™ Connection, Dynamic Action Sync & AMD FreeSync™ Technology

27'' IPS UHD 4K Monitor (3840x2160) with USB Type-C™ Connection, Dynamic Action Sync & AMD FreeSync™ Technology

27BK67U-B

27'' IPS UHD 4K Monitor (3840x2160) with USB Type-C™ Connection, Dynamic Action Sync & AMD FreeSync™ Technology

4K UHD IPS

Meet the 4K UHD IPS Monitor

The clarity and details with 4K Ultra HD resolution will amaze, even up close.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary colour accuracy, covering 99% of the sRGB colour spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true colour visuals.
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Higher Work Efficiency

Dual display and multi-ports can drastically enhance work efficiency.
USB Type-C™

Unified Interface for Easy Set-up

Display Connection uses USB Type-C™ and is compatible with MacBook. With a single cable, you can simultaneously transfer 4K screen data and other data while charging a MacBook or any mobile device up to 40W.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options, even pivot control, with a few simple clicks.

* To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 27BK67U-B supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2018

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

98W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

41W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

25W

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

703 x 552 x 192

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.2 x 364.5 x 44.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.2 x 527.3 x 251(↑) 613.2 x 397.3 x 251(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.4

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

40W

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

