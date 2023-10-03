About Cookies on This Site

LG 27" Full HD IPS Business Monitor with USB Type C

LG 27” Full HD IPS Business Monitor with USB Type C

27BL650C-B

LG 27” Full HD IPS Business Monitor with USB Type C

front view
True Colour at Any Angle
16:9 Full HD IPS Monitor

True Colour at Any Angle

LG Monitor with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true colour. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
View Actual Colour
Colour Calibrated

View Actual Colour

It is colour calibrated to help maintain accurate colour on the screen, so it preserves the original intend colour.View Actual Colour.
Reduces Visual Fatigue
Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps protect your eyes. Users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
High-Performance Connection
USB Type-C™

High-Performance Connection

With a single USB Type-C™ cable, you can simultaneously transfer screen display and other data while charge a laptop or tablet PC with power up to 45W.

*27BL650C is compatible with existing devices supporting DisplayPort and HDMI.

Seamless Viewing Experience
3-side Borderless Design

Seamless Viewing Experience

3-side virtually borderless design with a dual display and bi-directional pivot makes ideal workstation for better productivity and efficiency while reviewing documents or researching data.
Better Workplace Ergonomics
Ergonomic Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The ergonomic, one-click stand is easy to install and its convenient height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

30W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

26.8W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

709 x 197 x 561

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 375.2 x 61.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 533.4 x 240

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Size [cm]

68.6

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.2

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

45W

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Speaker

1.2W x 2

front view

27BL650C-B

LG 27” Full HD IPS Business Monitor with USB Type C