27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 & Type C Ports & macOS Compatibility

27MD5KLB-B

27MD5KLB-B

27” UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 & Type C Ports & macOS Compatibility

27MD5KLB-B
A Great Companion for MAC
LG UltraFine™ Display

A Great Companion for MAC

27MD5KLB-B a 27 inch Class UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor that is macOS compatible.
Optimized Colour Performance for Mac

27" 5K IPS Display

Optimized Colour Performance for Mac

With 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), the 27MD5KLB-B UltraFine™ 5K Display can express detailed imagery and sharp text, allowing you to experience more clarity and accuracy on a large 5K screen.

Rich Colour with Better Brightness

DCI-P3 & 500nits

Rich Colour with Better Brightness

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display supports P3 & 500nits of brightness, which allows it to express razor-sharp text and life-like images with wide colour gamut and range of colours.

Thunderbolt™ 3 Powerful

Thunderbolt™ 3 Powerful & Versatile Port

27MD5KL with Thunderbolt™ 3 can transmit 5K video, audio and data simultaneously as well as charge a device up to 94W with just a single connection. This powerful port is fully compatible with Thunderbolt™ 3 enabled Mac and USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or iPad Pro.

*The USB Type-C™ enabled Mac or IPad Pro can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable included in package.

Seamless macOS Integration

Display Control

Seamless macOS Integration

Users are able to control their 27MD5KL display settings, such as brightness and volume, without using the buttons on the monitor. The display is simply controlled by using macOS.

Built-in Camera & Speaker, Clear Visuals and Live Sound

Built-in Camera & Speaker, Clear Visuals and Live Sound

LG’s UltraFine™ 5K Display delivers a rich media experience with built-in stereo speakers, camera, and microphone. This monitor is a good choice for the business person that communicates online via video or other ways.

A Flexible Workstation
Adjustable Stand

A Flexible Workstation

LG UltraFine™ 5K Display has convenient height/tilt adjustment and offers an easy setup wall-mount for utilizing a VESA mount bracket*. So users can create a more personal, comfortable environment for optimal performance.

*VESA mount bracket is not included in package.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.0W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

140W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

45.65W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.4

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.5

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

743 x 573 x 315

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9(↑) 625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1100:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.11685 x 0.11685

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Response Time

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Size [cm]

68.29

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

ACCESSORY

USB-C

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

Others (Accessory)

Wall Mount Cover

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(USB-C/3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(via Thunderbolt)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

94W

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120x2880 at 60Hz

FEATURES

Camera

YES

Mic

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

