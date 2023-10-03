About Cookies on This Site

35" VA HDR QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor (3440x1440) with 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms(GTG), USB Type-C™, AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, MaxxAudio® & Ergonomic Design

35” VA HDR QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor (3440x1440) with 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms(GTG), USB Type-C™, AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, MaxxAudio® & Ergonomic Design

35BN75C-B

35” VA HDR QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor (3440x1440) with 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms(GTG), USB Type-C™, AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, MaxxAudio® & Ergonomic Design

DISPLAY

Diagonal

35"

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.238 x 0.240 mm

Peak Brightness (Typ.)

300nits

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

2500:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

100

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)

Curved

Yes

SOUND

Built-in Speaker

7W + 7W (2ch)

Maxx Audio

Yes

FEATURES

HDR Effect

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI Version

2.0

HDMI (HDCP Version)

2.2

HDMI (Colour/Length)

Black /1.8m

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (HDCP Version)

2.2

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB Type C

Yes

USB-C (DP Version)

1.4

USB-C (HDCP Version)

2.2

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

USB Type C (Colour/Length)

Black/1.8m

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Power Supply Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

DC Output

19.5V (10.8A)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Power Consumption (Max.)

170W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Colour (Middle Cabinet)

Black (Texture)

Colour (Back Cover)

Black (Texture)

Colour (Stand Body)

Black (Hair line)

Colour (Stand Base)

Black (Texture)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Tilt

-5 to +15 degrees

Height Range

110mm

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detachable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D)

32.7 x 22.6 x 9.9 in/831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9 mm

Dimensions without Stand (W x H x D)

32.7 x 14.7 x 3.7 in/831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1 mm

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

39.4 x 20.9 x 8.3 in/1001 x 531 x 212 mm

Weight with Stand

18.3 lbs/8.3kg

Weight without Stand

14.6 lbs/6.6kg

Shipping Weight

26.9 lbs/12.2kg

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

FCC (Regulatory)

Yes

CE (Regulatory)

Yes

UL/ cUL (Electrical)

Yes

EPEAT (Environmental)

Yes

ErP (Environmental)

Yes

ROHS, REACH (Environmental)

Yes

WARRANTY & OTHER

Adapter

Yes

Adapter (Colour)

Black

Power Cord

Yes

Power Cord (Colour/Length)

Black/1.5m

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

Warranty

3 Year Limited

