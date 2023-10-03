We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35” VA HDR QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor (3440x1440) with 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms(GTG), USB Type-C™, AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, MaxxAudio® & Ergonomic Design
All Spec
-
Diagonal
-
35"
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.238 x 0.240 mm
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
300nits
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
2500:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178⁰ (R/L), 178⁰ (U/D)
-
Curved
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speaker
-
7W + 7W (2ch)
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI Version
-
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
HDMI (Colour/Length)
-
Black /1.8m
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
-
USB-C (DP Version)
-
1.4
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
-
2.2
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Type C (Colour/Length)
-
Black/1.8m
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Power Supply Type
-
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
DC Output
-
19.5V (10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
-
Black (Texture)
-
Colour (Back Cover)
-
Black (Texture)
-
Colour (Stand Body)
-
Black (Hair line)
-
Colour (Stand Base)
-
Black (Texture)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-
-5 to +15 degrees
-
Height Range
-
110mm
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimensions with Stand (W x H x D)
-
32.7 x 22.6 x 9.9 in/831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9 mm
-
Dimensions without Stand (W x H x D)
-
32.7 x 14.7 x 3.7 in/831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
39.4 x 20.9 x 8.3 in/1001 x 531 x 212 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
18.3 lbs/8.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.6 lbs/6.6kg
-
Shipping Weight
-
26.9 lbs/12.2kg
-
FCC (Regulatory)
-
Yes
-
CE (Regulatory)
-
Yes
-
UL/ cUL (Electrical)
-
Yes
-
EPEAT (Environmental)
-
Yes
-
ErP (Environmental)
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH (Environmental)
-
Yes
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Adapter (Colour)
-
Black
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Power Cord (Colour/Length)
-
Black/1.5m
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
3 Year Limited
