About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 300Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G640A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
Contact Us

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 300Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G640A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

Share This Content.

You Can Share The Items You Like With Your Friends

LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 300Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G640A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)

27G640A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
vertical front view
left rear angled view
tilted rear side view
left side view
right side view
top rear view
top rear view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount and ports
rear close-up view of connectivity ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
vertical front view
left rear angled view
tilted rear side view
left side view
right side view
top rear view
top rear view with left swivel
rear view
left rear angled view
rear close-up view of stand mount and ports
rear close-up view of connectivity ports

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ G6 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ G6 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.



27-inch QHD 300Hz
Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 16:9 QHD IPS 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and HDMI 2.1, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: 16:9 QHD IPS 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 95% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR 400, 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery and HDMI 2.1, Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560x1440.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for a truly immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic battle scene on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, showcasing vivid colours with 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED
Motorcycle racing scene illustrating the UltraGear™ 27G640A’s 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear gaming motion.

Fluid gaming motion
with 300Hz refresh rate

To bring a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming with
1ms (GtG)

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on the UltraGear™ 27G640A monitor, featuring support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Clutter-free, sleek design

Experience hexagon lighting and virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.

Tilt, swivel, pivot, height adjustable icons, and 100x100 wall mount icon.
Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 27G640A gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
USB Type C icon.

USB Type-C™ 

'PD 15W

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x1 

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Key Feature

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • NVIDIA<sup>®</sup> G-SYNC<sup>®</sup> Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2328 x 0.2328 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.378

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • VRR

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.4kg

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    810×165×465mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×365.77×57.44mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.4kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.47kg

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes (Ver 2.1)

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.