27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

27GL850-B

27" Class UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

27GL850-B
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2019

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

51W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.4

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.1

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

741 x 208 x 522

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4(↑) 614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Size [cm]

68.5

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

