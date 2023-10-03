We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Designed for Incredible Speed
Fluid Gaming Motion
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
34W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
32W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
7.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
5.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
707 x 453 x 164
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder, Body Top Cover, screw
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
