27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with VESA DSC
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Picture Quality
VESA DisplayHDR 600
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)
144Hz
Technology
VESA DSC
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Supreme Colour meets Utmost Speed
UHD 4K with ultra-fast speed of 144Hz for a whole new level of immersion experience
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*In order to display 4K 144Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
Vivid Colours and Sharp Details
The gaming scene in vivid colors and sharp details
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GTG).
Fluid Gaming Motion
Comparison of afterimages with 60Hz Refresh Rate and 144Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 144Hz Refresh Rate.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual u
se.*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.
Creative Work Atmosphere
*Images simulated to enhance content understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To use HW Calibration, LG Calibration Studio must be installed. You have to purchase calibrator separately.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
741 x 517 x 208
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 53.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 570.6 x 291.2(↑) 609.2 x 460.6 x 291.2(↓)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Others (Features)
-
Active Dimming, Maxx Audio(H/P out), DSC
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
