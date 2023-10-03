27” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

About Cookies on This Site

27GP850-B

front view
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

 

IPS 1ms (GtG)*

165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**

 

Display

 

27” QHD (2560 x 1440)

Nano IPS & HDR400

 

Technology

 

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

You can experience breath-taking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

comparison of the afterimages with IPS 5ms and with IPS 1ms

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR400 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS & HDR400

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3* colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

World's First Monitor certified as VESA AdaptiveSync Display

UltraGear™ gaming monitor is the first in the world to earn VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification launched by VESA. It is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, so enables smoother images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

World's First Monitor certified as VESA AdaptiveSync Display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

27GP850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

 

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.

  • Conventional

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off

  • On

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off

  • On

Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.3

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

727 x 205 x 487

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Size [cm]

68.5

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DP Version

1.4

FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

FPS Counter

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

OverClocking

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

